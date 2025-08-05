Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
05.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
WalkerHughes Insurance: WalkerHughes Deepens Commitment to Acquired Agencies With Strategic Hire of Alison Heitzmans

Experienced Change Leader Joins as Senior Manager of M&A Integrations to Champion Seamless Transitions and People-First Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / WalkerHughes Insurance is pleased to announce the strategic hire of Alison Heitzman as Senior Manager of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Integrations, reinforcing the company's deep commitment to the long-term success of its acquired agencies.

This newly created role reflects WalkerHughes' intentional investment in ensuring that every agency joining its growing network is not only integrated smoothly but also empowered to thrive. As a people-centric organization rooted in community values, WalkerHughes continues to prioritize thoughtful, human-centered growth, and Alison's appointment is a key step in advancing that mission.

Alison Heitzman, WalkerHughes Insurance

With more than a decade of experience leading complex organizational change, strategic communications, and business operations, Alison brings a rare combination of analytical insight and empathetic leadership. Her background includes senior roles at MetaPhase Consulting, as well as work at Professional Management Enterprises and Eagle Hill Consulting.

"As we continue to grow, it's critical that we do so in a way that honors the legacy, culture, and people of the agencies that choose to join the WalkerHughes family," said Benjamin Schoettmer, CEO. "Alison's expertise in change management will be instrumental in helping us deliver on that promise."

A certified Gallup CliftonStrengths Coach and Prosci Change Management Professional, Alison is known for her ability to drive data-informed decisions while fostering resilient, high-performing teams. Her leadership will be central to ensuring that integration efforts are not only operationally sound but also aligned with the values and vision of each agency.

"I'm honored to join WalkerHughes at such a pivotal moment," said Heitzman. "This role allows me to combine my passion for strategic integration with my belief in people-first leadership. I'm excited to help our acquired agencies transition confidently and successfully into the WalkerHughes community."

Alison's arrival marks a significant milestone in WalkerHughes' continued evolution as a forward-thinking insurance brokerage that values innovation, community connection, and the people who make it all possible.

About WalkerHughes Insurance

WalkerHughes is a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company provides commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits services, supported by integrated operations and proprietary technology. Since 2023, WalkerHughes has partnered with BW Forsyth Partners, a Missouri-based private investment firm with a long-term investment horizon. For more information, visit WalkerHughes.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Fishering
(314) 917-5260
j.fishering@walkerhughes.com

SOURCE: WalkerHughes Insurance



