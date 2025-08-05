Anzeige
05.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
STACK Construction Technologies Partners With Pine Services Group to Empower Construction VARs With Best-in-Class Preconstruction Technology

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Pine Services Group, a premier holding company dedicated to preserving the legacy and accelerating the growth of elite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) service partners.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in bridging the gap between ERP expertise and advanced preconstruction technology. By joining forces with Pine Service Group's portfolio of industry-leading Value-Added Resellers (VARs)-including Alliance, ETHOSystems, NexTec, Alta Vista Technoloy, i-Tech, and more - STACK is extending its powerful Takeoff and Estimating platform to contractors seeking innovative, cloud-based preconstruction workflows.

"STACK's Takeoff & Estimating platform delivers the innovation and scalability that VARs within the Pine Services Group portfolio have been seeking," said Ray DeZenzo, CEO of STACK Construction Technologies. "Working together with Sage Intacct and Acumatica resellers to connect estimating with ERP ultimately ensures that the contractors we support are able to manage costs more effectively, improve operational efficiency and make informed decisions - all of which accelerate revenue growth and reduce business risk."

Pine Services Group's strong relationships with Sage Intacct resellers, as well as its reach into Acumatica VARs, open new doors for STACK to serve a wide range of construction professionals who need a smarter way to manage the front end of their projects. This collaboration reinforces STACK's position as a trusted co-pilot to ERP experts, delivering the technology contractors have been yearning for to drive efficiency and profitability.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with STACK, a leader in preconstruction technology. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to the construction industry and our mission to deliver impactful, high-value solutions to our Pine community of customers. Together, we're equipping our companies with tools that drive efficiency, enhance collaboration, and position them for long-term success," commented Chris Milan, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Pine Services Group.

###

Please contact Darcie Burroughs for interviews and more information.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to run their business and maximize profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast, accurate takeoff and estimating, and provide a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. Learn more at www.stackct.com.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a portfolio of prominent managed services and software companies led by world-class leadership teams. Pine partners with its operating companies to achieve sustainable growth and create long-term value. With an intense market-focus, Pine helps its businesses stay aligned with the evolving needs of customers and markets. As a community, Pine operating companies are better together - sharing insights and best practices to elevate performance across our companies. As part of the Evergreen Services Group family, Pine offers a permanent home for businesses that put people and customers at the heart of their mission. Learn more at www.pineservicesgroup.com.

Contact Information

Darcie Burroughs
Content Marketing Specialist
dburroughs@stackct.com
917-254-5122

.

SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stack-construction-technologies-partners-with-pine-services-group-1056145

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
