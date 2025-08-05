Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modern Family Law: One Year In: New Report Shows LLPs Expanding Access to Justice in Colorado, but Sustainability Remains a Concern

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Modern Family Law has released data from a year-long study on Colorado's groundbreaking Licensed Legal Paraprofessional (LLP) program, offering one of the first detailed looks at how LLPs are impacting access to legal services.

Implemented in Colorado just over a year ago, the LLP program was designed to reduce legal costs and increase access for underserved communities. According to Modern Family Law's report, the program is achieving those goals, but not without warning signs.

Key findings from the study include:

  • Clients who hire LLPs pay 35% less up front and 39% less overall than those hiring attorneys.

  • The majority of LLP clients come from underserved and rural zip codes.

  • LLP-led cases move just as quickly as those led by attorneys.

  • Firms carry the full financial risk of implementing LLP services, with no structural protections in place.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of this program, but the current model places all the risk on the firms implementing it. If we want LLPs to succeed long-term, we need structural protections that make the model sustainable," said M. David Johnson, CEO of Modern Family Law.

Modern Family Law was one of the first firms in Colorado to adopt the LLP model and has handled multiple LLP-led cases over the past year. The firm believes the program holds significant promise, not just for Colorado, but as a model for other states considering similar licensing tracks.

To read the full report:
Licensed Legal Paraprofessionals (LLP): A Year in Review

Contact Information

Caroline Germano
Marketing and Communication Manager
caroline.germano@modernfamilylaw.com

.

SOURCE: Modern Family Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/one-year-in-new-report-shows-llps-expanding-access-to-justice-in-1056443

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.