Modern Family Law: One Year In: New Report Shows LLPs Expanding Access to Justice in Colorado, but Sustainability Remains a Concern

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Modern Family Law has released data from a year-long study on Colorado's groundbreaking Licensed Legal Paraprofessional (LLP) program, offering one of the first detailed looks at how LLPs are impacting access to legal services.

Implemented in Colorado just over a year ago, the LLP program was designed to reduce legal costs and increase access for underserved communities. According to Modern Family Law's report, the program is achieving those goals, but not without warning signs.

Key findings from the study include:

Clients who hire LLPs pay 35% less up front and 39% less overall than those hiring attorneys.

The majority of LLP clients come from underserved and rural zip codes.

LLP-led cases move just as quickly as those led by attorneys.

Firms carry the full financial risk of implementing LLP services, with no structural protections in place.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of this program, but the current model places all the risk on the firms implementing it. If we want LLPs to succeed long-term, we need structural protections that make the model sustainable," said M. David Johnson, CEO of Modern Family Law.

Modern Family Law was one of the first firms in Colorado to adopt the LLP model and has handled multiple LLP-led cases over the past year. The firm believes the program holds significant promise, not just for Colorado, but as a model for other states considering similar licensing tracks.

To read the full report:

Licensed Legal Paraprofessionals (LLP): A Year in Review

SOURCE: Modern Family Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/one-year-in-new-report-shows-llps-expanding-access-to-justice-in-1056443