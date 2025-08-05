Eva Live Inc. Reports Record Q2 2025 Results Fueled by AI Platform Performance; Pursues Uplisting to Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI), an AI-powered digital media and advertising technology company, today announced record financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company also confirmed it is actively pursuing an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market as part of its long-term growth and capital markets strategy.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (vs. Q2 2024):

Revenue surged 89% year-over-year to $4.14 million , driven by increased demand for AI-optimized media campaigns.

Net income totaled $2.63 million , compared to a net loss of $360,000 a year ago.

Operating income reached $2.63 million , reflecting significant leverage from the Company's scalable AI platform.

Cash balance increased 242% compared to year-end 2024.

Accounts receivable more than doubled , reflecting strong customer acquisition and retention.

Stockholders' equity climbed to $6.19 million, nearly quadrupling in six months.

First Half 2025 Highlights (vs. First Half 2024):

Total revenue rose to $7.82 million , up from $4.43 million - a 77% year-over-year increase.

Net income for the six months reached $4.62 million , compared to a loss of $164,000 last year.

Working capital surplus grew to $6.08 million, up from $1.56 million at year-end 2024.

AI-Powered Innovation and Strategic Positioning

Eva Live's performance was fueled by the continued expansion of its proprietary AI-driven Eva Platform, which enables precision targeting and real-time media arbitrage across major ad networks including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Taboola, and others. The platform dynamically matches ad campaigns to high-converting media placements using historical data, trend recognition, and conversion mapping algorithms.

Additionally, the Eva XML Platform automates the creation of thousands of ads with the push of a button, optimizing ad spend allocation across channels in milliseconds - a capability that positions Eva Live as a leader in programmatic, AI-based ad buying.

"Our AI platforms are not just automating digital advertising - they are redefining performance expectations," said David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live Inc. "We're helping brands move from generic targeting to data-driven, intent-based engagement, while unlocking tremendous efficiency in media arbitrage."

Path to Nasdaq Listing

In February 2025, Eva Live completed a 4-to-1 reverse stock split as part of its broader plan to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. The Company is actively working with legal and financial advisors to finalize its uplisting application to the Nasdaq Capital Market, aimed at expanding investor access, improving liquidity, and enhancing shareholder value.

"Our strong quarter, profitable growth, and clean capital structure demonstrate our readiness for a national exchange," Boulette added. "Uplisting to Nasdaq is a natural next step as we scale our platform, expand our customer base, and solidify Eva Live as a public AI leader in digital media."

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI) is a next-generation digital marketing and media monetization company powered by artificial intelligence. The Company's flagship platforms, Eva and Eva XML, deliver real-time, performance-driven ad campaigns for leading brands, agencies, and media partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Eva Live leverages big data, automation, and AI optimization to maximize advertising ROI across search, display, and native media channels.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

Eva Live Inc.

ads@eva.live

(310) 229-5981

https://evaxai.com

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.

