Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40YLA | ISIN: US2988922090 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVA LIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVA LIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eva Live Inc. Reports Record Q2 2025 Results Fueled by AI Platform Performance; Pursues Uplisting to Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI), an AI-powered digital media and advertising technology company, today announced record financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company also confirmed it is actively pursuing an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market as part of its long-term growth and capital markets strategy.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (vs. Q2 2024):

  • Revenue surged 89% year-over-year to $4.14 million, driven by increased demand for AI-optimized media campaigns.

  • Net income totaled $2.63 million, compared to a net loss of $360,000 a year ago.

  • Operating income reached $2.63 million, reflecting significant leverage from the Company's scalable AI platform.

  • Cash balance increased 242% compared to year-end 2024.

  • Accounts receivable more than doubled, reflecting strong customer acquisition and retention.

  • Stockholders' equity climbed to $6.19 million, nearly quadrupling in six months.

First Half 2025 Highlights (vs. First Half 2024):

  • Total revenue rose to $7.82 million, up from $4.43 million - a 77% year-over-year increase.

  • Net income for the six months reached $4.62 million, compared to a loss of $164,000 last year.

  • Working capital surplus grew to $6.08 million, up from $1.56 million at year-end 2024.

AI-Powered Innovation and Strategic Positioning

Eva Live's performance was fueled by the continued expansion of its proprietary AI-driven Eva Platform, which enables precision targeting and real-time media arbitrage across major ad networks including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Taboola, and others. The platform dynamically matches ad campaigns to high-converting media placements using historical data, trend recognition, and conversion mapping algorithms.

Additionally, the Eva XML Platform automates the creation of thousands of ads with the push of a button, optimizing ad spend allocation across channels in milliseconds - a capability that positions Eva Live as a leader in programmatic, AI-based ad buying.

"Our AI platforms are not just automating digital advertising - they are redefining performance expectations," said David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live Inc. "We're helping brands move from generic targeting to data-driven, intent-based engagement, while unlocking tremendous efficiency in media arbitrage."

Path to Nasdaq Listing

In February 2025, Eva Live completed a 4-to-1 reverse stock split as part of its broader plan to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. The Company is actively working with legal and financial advisors to finalize its uplisting application to the Nasdaq Capital Market, aimed at expanding investor access, improving liquidity, and enhancing shareholder value.

"Our strong quarter, profitable growth, and clean capital structure demonstrate our readiness for a national exchange," Boulette added. "Uplisting to Nasdaq is a natural next step as we scale our platform, expand our customer base, and solidify Eva Live as a public AI leader in digital media."

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI) is a next-generation digital marketing and media monetization company powered by artificial intelligence. The Company's flagship platforms, Eva and Eva XML, deliver real-time, performance-driven ad campaigns for leading brands, agencies, and media partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Eva Live leverages big data, automation, and AI optimization to maximize advertising ROI across search, display, and native media channels.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
Eva Live Inc.
ads@eva.live
(310) 229-5981
https://evaxai.com

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eva-live-inc.-reports-record-q2-2025-results-fueled-by-ai-platfor-1056546

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.