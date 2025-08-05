Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Creative Market Unveils 'Piña Colada' as Summer's Color of the Season

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Creative Market, the leading platform for ready-to-use design assets, is celebrating summer 2025 with the launch of its latest Color of the Season: Piña Colada (FFF3C6). This creamy, sunlit yellow is inspired by the easygoing rhythm of tropical afternoons and the golden calm of long summer sunsets, setting the tone for creative projects across the season.

Color of the Season: Piña Colada (FFF3C6)

Color of the Season: Piña Colada (FFF3C6)
Piña Colada reflects a shift toward softer, more mindful aesthetics in design: a response to the fast pace of digital culture.

A Taste of Summer in a Color

Each quarter, Creative Market analyzes marketplace data, trend forecasts, and aesthetic patterns to highlight a color that captures the cultural mood of the moment. This seasonal spotlight inspires shop owners and buyers around the world to refresh their work with timely palettes and themes.

This quarter's pick is warm and playful: a hue that calls to mind striped umbrellas, lime-dampened napkins, and barefoot moments without agendas. "Piña Colada embodies the summer slowdown we're all craving, where creativity comes from presence, not pressure," says Laura Busche, Director of Marketing at Creative Market. "It's indulgent, nostalgic, and reminds us that joy is found in the simplest details."

Why Piña Colada Resonates Now

Piña Colada reflects a shift toward softer, more mindful aesthetics in design: a response to the fast pace of digital culture. Its pale yellow tone pairs beautifully with tropical greens, warm coral pinks, and rich terracotta, making it versatile for projects ranging from brand refreshes to social content.

Learn More and Get Inspired

Creative Market invites designers and content creators to explore complementary palettes and see Piña Colada in action in this blog article. The article includes curated combinations and tips for incorporating this creamy yellow into seasonal campaigns, print projects, and digital storytelling.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

Contact Information

Laura Busche
press@creativemarket.com

SOURCE: Creative Market



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/creative-market-unveils-pi%c3%b1a-colada-as-summers-color-of-the-seaso-1056602

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
