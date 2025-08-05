Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Masab Gadit, founder and CEO of AI-powered inbound marketing automation platform Wellows, has released a new research report examining how leading AI platforms, like ChatGPT, select which sources to cite in their responses.

By reviewing over 7,000 real-world queries, the study shows how ChatGPT cites sources.

The research, conducted using data from 3,000+ marketers using Wellows' AI SEO Agent KIVA platform, shows critical information about AI's impact on SEO and content discovery. The report analyzed 7000+ queries and highlighted:

Who Gets Cited Most: The top 50 websites appearing across different queries got 48% of all mentions, while the remaining 52% went to smaller, niche sites. This shows that expert niche websites can compete with big, well-known sites.

Types of Websites Cited: Tech news sites like TechRadar, CNET, and PCMag got the most citations at 46.5%. Product and software company websites came second at 25.3% (like OpenAI, HubSpot, Jasper.ai). Schools and research sites got 6.6%, while consulting firms got only 4.8%.

Content Freshness Preferences: The research showed detailed patterns in content freshness preferences. For queries including terms like "latest" or specific years, ChatGPT consistently cited recent sources. For queries without time anchors, authoritative evergreen content often performed better than newer posts that were less comprehensive.

"We found that ChatGPT consistently cited official product sites for top-ranked tools, creating a double win effect," said Masab Gadit.

"If you're recognized as one of the best in your category, AI boosts your presence by citing your own domain as evidence."

Business Impact and Applications

The findings show successful strategies require both traditional SEO and "Generative Engine Optimization" (GEO). Wellows' Visibility Stack approach focuses on AI-powered content creation, which includes FAQ sections, summary bullets, and structured formatting to enhance AI parsing capabilities.

