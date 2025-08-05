Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Dinero Ventures Ltd (TSXV: DNO) ("Dinero") reports that a drill program was completed in late 2024 at the New Raven property located 15 km southwest of Lillooet BC. The property contains approximately 1703.27 hectares in 16 separate claims. The deposit model for the New Raven Project is the orogenic gold-quartz vein type. An example includes the Bralorne-Pioneer mine, 45 km northwest of the Raven Project, which reported production in excess of 12.6 million tonnes grading 9.3 g/t Au (BC MinFile).

The Company tested the D,B,C,A and E zones with a total of 10 holes. The best values obtained in this drilling is as follows:

1.407 g/t Au, 1.27 g/t Ag and 1178.3 ppm As across 1.92m in the C-zone in DDH-2024-NR-3.

3.331 g/t Au, 0.84 g/t Ag and 459.5 ppm As across 2.44m in the B-zone in DDH-2024-NR-4.

8.055 g/t Au, 2.92 g/t Ag and 890.2 ppm As across 1.07m in the E-zone in DDH-2024-NR-7.

Samples were delivered to the MSA preparation facilities in Terrace, BC and analysis were performed by MSA Laboratories Ltd in Abbotsford BC.

The Company will also be applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of an amendment to certain share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement by extending the expiry date for three additional years.

The warrants affected are 1,333,332 share purchase warrants issued on October 30, 2023, with an expiry date of October 30, 2025, and exercisable at 25 cents per common share. The new expiry date will be October 30, 2028, and the exercise price shall remain the same. The company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder.

A total of 666,666 warrants are held by parties considered to be related parties of the company. Therefore, the warrant amendment constitutes a related-party transaction as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions) and TSX-V Policy 5.9 (Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions). However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25 per cent of the market capitalization of the company.

The warrant amendment is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Dinero as he is the president of the Company.

