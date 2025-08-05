AIR Everywhere is a 24/7 AI Receptionist that works with any phone system

New capabilities added to AIR include scheduling with Google and Outlook plus additional language support and expanded international footprint

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications, today announced new, industry-leading capabilities for its AI Receptionist (AIR), an AI phone agent that handles and routes customer calls, as well as a new standalone version, AI Receptionist Everywhere. AIR Everywhere brings AI-powered call handling beyond RingEX to all third-party telephony systems, both on-premises and cloud. Additionally, RingCentral AIR now includes appointment booking with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook, and supports British and Australian English, Spanish, and French to cater to a wider customer base. RingCentral AIR will also be available in the UK and Australia by the end of September.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805143074/en/

AIR Everywhere provided by RingCentral

"The market's response to RingCentral AIR has been strong. We've tripled our customer base in a single quarter, with more than 3,000 businesses now actively relying on AIR to transform their communications," said Kira Makagon, President and COO of RingCentral. "This isn't just about handling calls better; it's about providing every organization with a powerful AI agent that drives their business forward. With AIR Everywhere, we've democratized AIR capabilities so now it's accessible to everyone, and not limited to only RingCentral customers."

New RingCentral AIR Capabilities

RingCentral AIR is an always on receptionist that never misses a call, routes calls to the right place, filters spam calls, and answers questions by callers. This results in fewer missed calls, more captured leads, and a better customer experience. New enhancements include:

Appointment booking: RingCentral AIR seamlessly schedules appointments in Outlook and Google Calendars directly during calls, eliminating the back-and-forth that often leads to lost opportunities and streamlining customer service. Additional calendar tool integrations will be available in the Fall.

RingCentral AIR seamlessly schedules appointments in Outlook and Google Calendars directly during calls, eliminating the back-and-forth that often leads to lost opportunities and streamlining customer service. Additional calendar tool integrations will be available in the Fall. Expanded language support: In addition to Spanish and US English, RingCentral AIR now handles multilingual calls seamlessly in UK and Australian English and French, including Canadian French too, serving diverse customer bases in their preferred languages.

The top vertical categories where AIR is seeing the most traction include healthcare, professional services, construction and real estate, financial services, and retail.

For example, Liesl Perez, co-founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health, a comprehensive outpatient psychiatric care and therapy center with three clinics across Colorado, views AI as indispensable for any modern business, especially in the evolving landscape of mental healthcare. According to Perez, "New patient intakes have increased by 60% leveraging AIR, translating to an additional $1.7 million in revenue."

In addition, Paul Rapier, Vice President of IT at the Detroit Pistons said, "We're experiencing great efficiency gains with RingCentral AI-we're already saving 20% of work daily with AI-powered transcriptions, and we expect that AIR will resolve 50% of calls, cutting answer times to seconds. RingCentral is completely changing the way we work."

AIR Everywhere: An AI Receptionist for every business, every system

Whether a business runs on-premises, uses a third-party cloud phone provider, or simply needs a business number, they can now add AIR to enhance their current setup. With AIR Everywhere, businesses benefit from the following:

Easy to buy and set up : Allows businesses to get started quickly without technical headaches, and no complex transitions or migrations needed

: Allows businesses to get started quickly without technical headaches, and no complex transitions or migrations needed Flexible usage : Enables AI-powered call handling across on-premises, cloud, and third-party SIP-based systems

: Enables AI-powered call handling across on-premises, cloud, and third-party SIP-based systems Never miss a call : An AI phone agent that handles calls around the clock

: An AI phone agent that handles calls around the clock Call forwarding routing : Routes calls to any phone

: Routes calls to any phone Number flexibility : Uses existing business phone numbers or provides new ones

: Uses existing business phone numbers or provides new ones Cost-effective: Delivers AI-powered call handling without a full UCaaS bundle, ideal for solopreneurs and small teams.

"An AI Receptionist that is truly agnostic when it comes to its ability to be deployed in a multi-UCaaS and multi-CCaaS environment is differentiated from solutions today," says Denise Lund, Research Vice President, Worldwide UC&C and Telecom at IDC. "And certainly is differentiated if it comes at a compelling price point that does not require an attached UCaaS seat purchase."

International availability and pricing

AIR Everywhere is offered in controlled availability starting at $59 monthly with 100 minutes included each month. Additional 100-minute bundles are available for purchase.

RingCentral AIR will be available in the UK and Australia starting at 32 GBP and 62 AUD with additional 100-minute bundles, respectively.

To learn more about RingCentral AI Receptionist, visit www.ringcentral.com/air or call our toll-free number 1-8445-TRY-AIR to chat with Natalie, one of our AI Receptionists, to experience RingCentral AI Receptionist in action.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered business communications, contact center, conversational intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

2025 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, AI Receptionist, AIR Everywhere, RingCentral AIR, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805143074/en/

Contacts:

PR contact:

Mariana Leventis

mariana.leventis@ringcentral.com

(650) 562-6545