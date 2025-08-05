Awards celebrate innovative projects that advance the world's infrastructure; Winners to be announced on October 16 at Bentley's 2025 Year in Infrastructure conference in Amsterdam

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists for the 2025 Going Digital Awards. The awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of engineers and project teams in advancing infrastructure for better quality of life through digital innovation.

The 2025 Going Digital Awards finalists demonstrate how leading infrastructure engineering and construction companies and owner-operators are transforming project delivery and asset performance. Finalists across 12 categories were selected by independent panels of global industry experts from among nearly 250 nominations submitted by organizations in 47 countries.

"We are inspired by the ways infrastructure professionals continue to deliver better, more resilient infrastructure, despite so many global challenges, from climate change to infrastructure workforce shortages," said Chris Bradshaw, chief sustainability and education officer, Bentley Systems. "This year's Going Digital Awards finalists demonstrate the tangible impact advances in AI, digital twins, and more are having in driving greater productivity and resilience across the infrastructure lifecycle."

Finalists will present their projects at Bentley's Year in Infrastructure conference in Amsterdam, with the winners announced on October 16. This global gathering of infrastructure leaders highlights the trends and technologies shaping infrastructure sectors.

The 2025Going Digital Awards finalists are:

Bridges and Tunnels

Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) Leveraging Digital Technologies for Improved Infrastructure Management

Leveraging Digital Technologies for Improved Infrastructure Management Pennoni (USA) I-95 Penn's Landing CAP Project

I-95 Penn's Landing CAP Project SENER(Brazil) Salvador-Ilha de Itaparica Bridge

Cities, Campuses, and Facilities

Adax Consultoria em Tecnologia da Informação Ltda. on behalf of Unidade Gestora de Projetos Especiais (Brazil) Social and Environmental Program for Manaus and the Interior (Prosamin+)

Social and Environmental Program for Manaus and the Interior (Prosamin+) MMI Planning Engineering Institute IX Co., Ltd. (China) Stamping Workshop of the Prosperity Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park Project in Changchun Automobile Economic and Technological Development Zone

Stamping Workshop of the Prosperity Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park Project in Changchun Automobile Economic and Technological Development Zone Voyants Solutions Private Ltd.(India) Preparation of Masterplan, Detailed Design and Project Management of Atal Puram Township, Agra, India

Construction

ACCIONA (Australia) - M80 Ring Road Completion

- M80 Ring Road Completion Deloitte and Vale ( Brazil) Synchro 4D Powering the World's First Iron Ore Briquetting Plant

( Synchro 4D Powering the World's First Iron Ore Briquetting Plant Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) Digital Construction Site 4.0: Innovation and Monitoring of Work Progress

Digital Construction Site 4.0: Innovation and Monitoring of Work Progress Mortenson McCarthy Joint Venture(USA) Gaylord Pacific Resort Convention Center

Energy Production

Baosteel Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) - Digital Intelligent Construction Project for a Steel Plant Based on Bentley Technology

- Digital Intelligent Construction Project for a Steel Plant Based on Bentley Technology PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (Indonesia) - Refuse-derived Fuel (RDF) Rorotan Pioneering Sustainable Waste to Energy Solution

- Refuse-derived Fuel (RDF) Rorotan Pioneering Sustainable Waste to Energy Solution Shanghai Investigation, Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China) - Survey and Design of China's First Pumped-Storage Power Station in a Complex Karst Area Caiziba Pumped-Storage Power Station in Fengjie, Chongqing

Geospatial and Reality Modeling

Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) (Saudi Arabia) - Manarah Urban Data Platform

- Manarah Urban Data Platform Haskoning (UK) - Holyhead Deepwater Jetty Inspection

- Holyhead Deepwater Jetty Inspection Mott MacDonald (UK) Bristol Harbour Asset Condition Survey with 3D Geospatial Platform

Project Delivery

Egis (France) - Canal Seine Nord Europe

- Canal Seine Nord Europe Foth Infrastructure Environment, LLC (USA) - Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing

- Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing Italferr S.p.A.(Italy) New Palermo-Catania-Messina Railway Connection

Rail and Transit

Network Rail (UK) - Severn Tunnel Digital Transformation

- Severn Tunnel Digital Transformation PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (Indonesia) - Smart Infrastructure by KAI AssetWise Linear Analytics

- Smart Infrastructure by KAI AssetWise Linear Analytics PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (Indonesia) - Smart Infrastructure: Digital Transformation of LRT Jakarta Phase 1B

Roads and Highways

Arcadis (Australia) - Warringah Freeway Upgrade

- Warringah Freeway Upgrade Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKRS) (Malaysia) - Sarawak Sabah Link Road Phase 2

- Sarawak Sabah Link Road Phase 2 PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Ltd. (China) - Ecological Highway from Detian Transnational Waterfall to Shuolong Border

Structural Engineering

AVS Engineers ISID Architect: Nikhil Mahashure and Associates, Structural Engineer Siddharth Sharma (AVS Engineers ISID) (India) - Fairmount Palace Udaipur

- Fairmount Palace Udaipur Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (India) - Skywalk at New Delhi Railway Station

- Skywalk at New Delhi Railway Station Hyundai Engineering (South Korea) - Design Automation for Modular and Precast Concrete Structures with STAAD

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Anglo American (Brazil) Integrated Risk Management for Open Pit Operations

Integrated Risk Management for Open Pit Operations Fervo Energy (USA) Cape Station

Cape Station Flux Energy Solutions (Türkiye) Geothermal Field Optimization using Numerical Simulation and AI

Transmission and Distribution

APD Global (Australia) Digital Transformation of 132kV Bunning Lake Substation

Digital Transformation of 132kV Bunning Lake Substation BAM Infra Netherlands (Netherlands) Mainstation Schiphol Amsterdam Airport

Mainstation Schiphol Amsterdam Airport China Energy Engineering Group Guangxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) Application of GIS+BIM Digital Intelligence Technology to the Entire Lifecycle of China Southern Power Grid's Guangxi Nanning 500kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project

Water and Wastewater

CSCEC AECOM Consultants Co., Ltd. (China) Numerical Simulation and Analysis of Urban Flood Control and Drainage Capacity in Northwest China Based on Digital Technology

Numerical Simulation and Analysis of Urban Flood Control and Drainage Capacity in Northwest China Based on Digital Technology Empresas Públicas de Medellín EPM (Colombia) Modeling and Optimization of the Medellín Aqueduct Primary Network

Modeling and Optimization of the Medellín Aqueduct Primary Network PT Wika Tirta Jaya Jatiluhur (WTJJ) (Indonesia) SPAM Regional Jatiluhur I: Transforming Water for a Better Tomorrow

Visit the following links to learn more about Bentley's 2025 Year in Infrastructure conference, Going Digital Awards, and the 2025 Going Digital Award finalists.

