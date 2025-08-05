NetDocuments Expands Its Intelligent DMS with AI Profiling for Documents and Its First Agentic AI Tool for Editing in Microsoft Word

AI-Powered Enhancements Bring Actionable Intelligence, Seamless Automation, and Real-Time Editing Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals, today announced the expansion of its intelligent DMS with new AI-powered capabilities including AI Profiling, powered by seamless background applications, as well as a new Agentic AI Editing Tool in Microsoft Word. These new capabilities further enrich the intelligent platform, helping law firms and legal teams maximize high-quality output, reduce administrative burden, and unlock the full value of their content, all while using AI responsibly.

Smarter Starts with Metadata: AI Profiling for Organized, Enriched Content

At the heart of the expanded NetDocuments ® intelligent DMS is AI Profiling, which ensures documents are consistently enriched with correct and complete metadata without manual effort. As firms and organizations strive to make their content AI-ready, AI profiling eliminates manual entry, reduces errors, and enables legal professionals to work confidently with properly tagged content from the outset.

This capability not only improves searchability and organization by classifying document types and enriching with robust metadata, but also establishes a strong foundation for secure and accurate AI use, knowledge management, and compliance.

"Great AI outcomes depend on knowing your data, and AI Profiling lets you classify and extract metadata on every document exactly the way you want, ensuring that your content is structured, secure, and reliable," said Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments.

Seamless Intelligence: Background Apps that Work Without Disruption

Building on the same foundation technology as AI Profiling, NetDocuments' Background Apps are powerful automations that operate behind the scenes to continuously enhance content across the document lifecycle. These apps can access legal data for responsible and scalable AI use without disrupting daily workflows.

Background Apps reduce administrative workload while unlocking downstream value through smarter search, automation, and AI performance. Key capabilities include:

Extracting structured data from contracts, leases, and pleadings





Promoting reusable knowledge assets





Classifying sensitive content (e.g., PII/PHI)





Automating onboarding workflows and process consistency

AI in Action: NetDocuments' Agentic AI Editing Tool in Microsoft Word

Part of the evolving NetDocuments Legal AI assistant, the Agentic AI Editing Tool integrates directly within Microsoft Word, allowing users to give plain-language editing instructions and watch the tool carry out tracked edits in Word in real time.

Whether restructuring clauses or updating terms, legal teams can now move from idea to action without ever leaving their documents.

Examples of supported edits include:

Updating pricing and payment terms across templates





Standardizing jurisdictional language across NDAs





Rewriting risk language for client communications





Editing settlement terms or discovery responses

"The NetDocuments Legal AI Assistant has already made a noticeable impact on the way the firm works," said Molly Callahan, certified paralegal at GableGotwals. "By integrating NetDocuments AI with our case-specific data, we unlock the ability to generate secure, precise, actionable insights that directly inform our legal strategy. It's a tool that doesn't just enhance analysis, it fuels creativity. The potential truly expands as far as your imagination can take it. The addition of Agentic AI is an exciting next step that will allow legal teams to use NetDocuments AI from within Word to get suggestions on how to update a document and then have AI make the necessary edits. The addition of intelligent tools like the Editing Tool that increase output and efficiency is exactly the kind of innovation we value in a long-term partner like NetDocuments."

Looking ahead, the Legal AI Assistant will continue to evolve with new agentic capabilities including clause extraction and timeline generation, reinforcing NetDocuments as the legal tech platform where intelligence meets action.

More Than Hype: Delivering Practical AI for Legal Workflows

This announcement reflects NetDocuments' strategic commitment to embedding practical, purpose-built AI into the daily work of legal professionals.

"AI in the legal industry isn't about chasing the next big thing. Rather, it's about empowering professionals every day," said Josh Baxter, CEO of NetDocuments. "With our Intelligent DMS as the foundation, we're bringing AI where it's needed most, and into the tools legal professionals already trust."

