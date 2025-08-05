Bybit Unveils Revamped App to Power the Next Billion Crypto Users

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a significant update to its mobile app. This update is part of its broader IMakeIt rebranding initiative and introduces a refreshed design, improved functionality, and a more personalized experience for both new and experienced traders.

Refreshed Look and Improved Navigation

The updated app features a high-contrast design, simplified icons, and a streamlined layout that makes navigation faster and more intuitive. These changes bring a cleaner, more modern feel to the platform, making it easier for users to explore, trade, and manage their assets on mobile. The redesign reflects Bybit's new brand message, "I Make It Possible," which places user experience at the core of the platform's evolution.

Bybit Lite: Built for Beginners

One of the standout features of the update is Bybit Lite, a simplified mode designed for users new to crypto. It includes:

A clean, easy-to-use interface

One-click trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major assets

Step-by-step guidance throughout the process

Users can easily switch between Lite and Pro modes depending on their comfort level. Despite its simplicity, Lite users still get access to the full range of promotions. This includes a $100 welcome bonus after verification and first deposit, as well as opportunities to earn up to $5,000 through trading missions and referral programs. All rewards are applied automatically without requiring manual claims.

Pro Mode: Tools for Advanced Traders

Pro Mode is tailored for experienced users who need more advanced tools. Key features include:

An upgraded trading interface with quicker access to Spot, Derivatives, and TradFi markets

Integrated tools like copy trading, trading bots, and ChatGPT-powered strategy assistance

Customizable homepages for faster access to frequently used functions

This mode offers the depth and flexibility needed by serious traders while maintaining ease of use.

Smarter Earning with More Transparency

The updated My Page screen offers smoother navigation and introduces a new Usage History tool for tracking platform activity. The Bybit Earn section has also been reorganized into three distinct paths: Easy Earn for flexible, beginner-friendly options, On-Chain Earn for decentralized opportunities, Advanced Earn for high-yield strategies.

A new Earn Profile displays idle and invested assets side by side. Additional features like Batch Redeem and enhanced order tracking give users greater control and visibility.

A Platform Ready for What's Next

Bybit's upgraded app goes beyond cosmetic changes. It represents a long-term commitment to building a user-first, transparent, and intelligent trading platform. Whether you're just starting with crypto or actively managing a complex portfolio, the new Bybit App is built to support every stage of your journey.

The upgraded Bybit App is now live for Android and iOS.

