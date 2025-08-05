Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 14:10 Uhr
Veriff Recognized as Category Leader by Chartis Research in "Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions, 2025: Quadrant Update"

The recognition reinforces Veriff's position at the forefront of fighting fraud and establishing digital trust.

New York, Aug. 05, 2025, a global AI-native identity company, has been named a Category Leader in three distinct quadrants by Chartis Research in its comprehensive report, "Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions, 2025: Quadrant Update". It underscores Veriff's robust capabilities and leadership in the evolving landscape of fraud prevention.

Veriff achieved Category Leader status in the following Chartis RiskTech Quadrants for 2025:

  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Platforms
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for ID&V Solutions

"Veriff's category leader placing in our quadrants for enterprise fraud, ID&V, and anti-fraud platforms reflects a strong integration framework and a focus on workflow and case, and data management," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Moreover, Veriff combines these capabilities with tools and platforms that cover key fraud typologies, including application fraud and identity and cyber risk."

"Being acknowledged by Chartis Research as Category Leader validates Veriff's commitment to building the infrastructure for trust, not only helping companies across industries scale securely but also providing a seamless experience for genuine users," said Kaarel Kotkas, CEO and Founder of Veriff. "Identity verification is a critical layer of trust for any business operating online."

The Chartis reportprovides an updated and expanded view of the vendor landscape for enterprise and payment fraud solutions, highlighting key players and market trends. Chartis Research is renowned for its independent analysis of the global market for risk, compliance, and financial technology.

About Veriff

Veriffis a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webullacross finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.



Veriff press@veriff.com

