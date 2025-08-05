National Vision, Inc. Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Part of Strategic Transformation

Brand refresh underscores National Vision's continued business evolution and unwavering commitment to accessible, high-quality eye care and eyewear

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States, unveiled its new corporate brand identity, a major milestone in National Vision's transformation journey. The refreshed branding strengthens National Vision's position as a modern, agile and purpose-driven organization committed to helping people see their best to live their best.

"As we continue to evolve to meet the needs of today's consumers and patients, it's important that our corporate brand reflects who we are and where we're headed," said Alex Wilkes, CEO at National Vision. "This new identity is more than a visual evolution-it's a powerful expression of our purpose, our people and our momentum as we enter a new chapter for our business."

This announcement follows National Vision's March 2025 appointment of VML, the global creative company that creates connected brands to drive growth, as its agency of record.

"We're building a company ready for the next decade-one that moves faster, thinks bigger and connects more deeply with today's consumers, doctors and associates," said Joe VanDette, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at National Vision. "We're becoming sharper and more dynamic, and this new identity reflects that exciting trajectory. It's a tribute to the work we're doing to deliver on our mission in new, innovative ways."

The new design system embodies National Vision's focus on simplicity and accessibility, including a new brand symbol inspired by the eye's iris, and a refined color palette reminiscent of the natural hues of the human eye. Both reinforce the company's core mission in eye care.

"National Vision's new brand identity is far more than just a visual update; it's a powerful expression of the company's strategic evolution and enables the company to more confidently express its scale, its leadership, and its culture of care and quality for everyone," said Robb Smigielski, Chief Design Officer at VML. "From day one, we've been inspired by their intentionality and commitment to this transformation, ensuring the creative output not only reflects their internal progress but also deeply resonates with and benefits their consumers."

The rebrand is the first of several brand-related updates to roll out in the coming months. National Vision will begin updating the visual identities of its retail brands, starting with America's Best, as the company continues to modernize how it shows up in stores, online and in the communities it serves.

