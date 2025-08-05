Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5Q0 | ISIN: US63845R1077 | Ticker-Symbol: 7NV
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 17:22
20,600 Euro
-5,50 % -1,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,80022,40015:29
0,0000,00015:29
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 14:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Vision, Inc. Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Part of Strategic Transformation

Brand refresh underscores National Vision's continued business evolution and unwavering commitment to accessible, high-quality eye care and eyewear

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States, unveiled its new corporate brand identity, a major milestone in National Vision's transformation journey. The refreshed branding strengthens National Vision's position as a modern, agile and purpose-driven organization committed to helping people see their best to live their best.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/national-vision-holdings/9348251-en-national-vision-brand-refresh-strategic-transformation

"As we continue to evolve to meet the needs of today's consumers and patients, it's important that our corporate brand reflects who we are and where we're headed," said Alex Wilkes, CEO at National Vision. "This new identity is more than a visual evolution-it's a powerful expression of our purpose, our people and our momentum as we enter a new chapter for our business."

This announcement follows National Vision's March 2025 appointment of VML, the global creative company that creates connected brands to drive growth, as its agency of record.

"We're building a company ready for the next decade-one that moves faster, thinks bigger and connects more deeply with today's consumers, doctors and associates," said Joe VanDette, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at National Vision. "We're becoming sharper and more dynamic, and this new identity reflects that exciting trajectory. It's a tribute to the work we're doing to deliver on our mission in new, innovative ways."

The new design system embodies National Vision's focus on simplicity and accessibility, including a new brand symbol inspired by the eye's iris, and a refined color palette reminiscent of the natural hues of the human eye. Both reinforce the company's core mission in eye care.

"National Vision's new brand identity is far more than just a visual update; it's a powerful expression of the company's strategic evolution and enables the company to more confidently express its scale, its leadership, and its culture of care and quality for everyone," said Robb Smigielski, Chief Design Officer at VML. "From day one, we've been inspired by their intentionality and commitment to this transformation, ensuring the creative output not only reflects their internal progress but also deeply resonates with and benefits their consumers."

The rebrand is the first of several brand-related updates to roll out in the coming months. National Vision will begin updating the visual identities of its retail brands, starting with America's Best, as the company continues to modernize how it shows up in stores, online and in the communities it serves.

For more information about National Vision, visit www.nationalvision.com.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands: America's Best, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and an e-commerce website DiscountContacts.com, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE National Vision, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.