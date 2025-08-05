Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce the successful commercial production and official launch of FavaPro, its 90%+ high-purity fava protein isolate. This milestone marks the latest addition to Burcon's growing portfolio of its next-generation plant-based protein ingredients for food, beverage, foodservice, nutrition and nutraceutical product applications.

As consumer demand for healthy and sustainable protein alternatives continues to grow, Burcon has developed a proprietary process to extract and purify protein from fava beans-an environmentally friendly, nutrient-rich legume known for its high protein and fiber content. Like yellow peas, fava beans are nitrogen-fixing crops that improve soil health and reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers, making them an environmentally friendly ingredient source for product developers and manufacturers.

"The commercial launch of FavaPro marks an important milestone in Burcon's growth strategy and demonstrates our ability to efficiently scale and diversify production at the Galesburg facility," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "FavaPro was one of the most sought-after plant proteins at the recent IFT FIRST tradeshow. By adding this premium ingredient to our portfolio, we are meeting accelerating demand, enhancing Burcon's position as an innovation leader in the rapidly growing plant protein market."

FavaPro is a high-purity plant protein isolate with over 90% protein content. Naturally non-GMO and hypoallergenic, FavaPro features a neutral flavor profile and an off-white color, enabling seamless integration into a wide array of food and beverage applications-from dairy alternatives and nutritional beverages to snacks and baked goods. Designed to meet the evolving needs of food formulators and eco-conscious consumers alike, FavaPro delivers outstanding taste, color, nutrition, and sustainability.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

