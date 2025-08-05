InspireMD Inc.: InspireMD Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

---

Management to host investor conference call today, August 5th, at 8:30am ET

---

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Business Highlights:

Received premarket application (PMA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the CGuard Prime carotid stent system

Commenced commercial launch of the CGuard Prime carotid stent system in the U.S. Market

Raised $58 million in gross proceeds from an equity private placement and the exercise of existing warrants to advance growth initiatives

Received CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for CGuard Prime EPS, with plans to launch in third quarter

Strengthened leadership team with the appointment of Mike Lawless as Chief Financial Officer

Added Raymond W. Cohen to Board of Directors

Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD, commented: "Over the last few months, our team has executed the most significant set of milestones in InspireMD's history, as we obtained approval for our proprietary CGuard Prime carotid stent system in the U.S. and began its commercial rollout. These transformational milestones were years in the making and validate our vision and execution. Backed by a fully trained, world-class commercial team, we are now focused on scaling with discipline and precision to unlock the full potential of our platform."

"Our forward momentum is further supported by the recent addition of $58 million in gross proceeds to our balance sheet, evidencing clear confidence from investors who share our conviction in InspireMD's future. We are entering a new era of growth, and we are laser-focused on establishing our breakthrough technology as the standard of care in the treatment of carotid artery disease and the prevention of stroke. We look forward to bringing meaningful impact to physicians and patients across the U.S."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

For the second quarter of 2025, total revenue increased by $39,000, or 2.3%, to $1,778,000, from $1,739,000 during the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by continued adoption of the Company's CGuard technology in existing markets and the positive impact of exchange rates offset by decreased revenue from Russia, and distributors managing CGuard inventory levels in anticipation of CGuard Prime approval in Europe.

Gross profit (revenue less cost of revenues) for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $18,000, or 5.4%, to $313,000, from $331,000, during the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $13,332,000, an increase of $4,741,000, or 55.2% compared to $8,591,000 for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher salaries and share-based compensation tied to U.S. sales force expansion ahead of FDA approval. Additional increases stemmed from CGuard Prime launch preparation, U.S. facility rent, and CFO severance fees.

Financial expense, net for the second quarter of 2025 was $132,000, a decrease of $483,000 compared to financial income of $351,000 for the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange and less interest income from investments in marketable securities and money market funds.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $13,151,000 or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7,909,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $19,374,000 compared to $34,637,000 as of December 31, 2024.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue increased by $57,000, or 1.8%, to $3,307,000, from $3,250,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was driven by continued adoption of our CGuard technology in existing markets, offset by decreased revenue from Russia, the impact of exchange rates, and distributors managing CGuard inventory levels in anticipation of CGuard Prime approval in Europe.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, gross profit (revenue less cost of revenues) decreased by 2.8%, or $18,000, to $605,000, compared to $623,000 for the same period in 2024.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $25,084,000, an increase of $8,787,000, or 53.9% compared to $16,297,000 for six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher salaries and share-based compensation tied to U.S. sales force expansion ahead of FDA approval. Additional increases stemmed from development and regulatory activities for SwitchGuard NPS, CGuard Prime launch preparation, U.S. facility rent, promotional activities and CFO severance fees.

Financial income, net for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $162,000, a decrease of $571,000 compared to financial income of $733,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in income from investments in marketable securities and money market funds, as well as an increase in financial expenses resulting from exchange rate fluctuations.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $24,317,000 or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14,941,000, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (1)

(Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $1,778 $1,739 $3,307 $3,250 Cost of revenues 1,465 1,408 2,702 2,627 Gross Profit 313 331 605 623 Operating Expenses: Research and development 3,834 3,401 7,893 6,026 Selling and marketing 4,172 1,445 6,922 2,682 General and administrative 5,326 3,745 10,269 7,589 Total operating expenses 13,332 8,591 25,084 16,297 Loss from operations (13,019) (8,260) (24,479) (15,674) Financial income (expense), net (132) 351 162 733 Net Loss $(13,151) $(7,909) $(24,317) $(14,941) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.26) $(0.22) $(0.48) $(0.43) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET LOSS PER SHARE - basic and diluted 51,003,900 35,877,926 50,508,660 35,060,450

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (1)



(Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $11,509 $18,916 Marketable securities 7,865 15,721 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 1,592 1,572 Other 496 682 Prepaid expenses 947 1,060 Inventory 3,054 2,570 Total current assets 25,463 40,521 Non-current assets: Long term deposit 433 426 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,101 2,371 Operating lease right of use assets 3,069 2,360 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,276 1,129 Total non-current assets 7,879 6,286 Total assets $33,342 $46,807

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (1)

(Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) LIABILITIES AND EQUITY June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accruals: Trade $1,518 $1,254 Other 7,550 6,424 Total current liabilities 9,068 7,678 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities net of current maturities 2,507 1,796 Liability for employee rights upon retirement and others 1,524 1,247 Total long-term liabilities 4,031 3,043 Total liabilities $13,099 $10,721 Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024; 32,552,888 and 26,611,033 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Preferred C shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,172,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024; 1,718 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively * * Additional paid-in capital 298,063 289,589 Accumulated deficit (277,823 ) (253,506 ) Total equity 20,243 36,086 Total liabilities and equity $33,342 $46,807

(1) All June 30, 2025, financial information is derived from the Company's 2025 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2025. All December 31, 2024, financial information is derived from the Company's 2024 audited financial statements as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2025.