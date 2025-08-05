Biovica International: Biovica announces outcome of rights issue

NOT TO BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - The Board of Directors of Biovica International AB (publ) ("Biovica" or the "Company") announced on 11 June 2025, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, that the Board of Directors had resolved to carry out a new issue of A-shares and B-shares of approximately SEK 80.1 million with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue was approved by an extraordinary general meeting held on 14 July 2025. The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 1 August 2025 and the outcome shows that A-shares and B-shares corresponding to approximately SEK 70 million and approximately 87.5 percent of the Rights Issue have been subscribed for with and without subscription rights. Consequently, approximately 12.5 percent of the Rights Issue is allocated to the parties that have entered into guarantee undertakings, whereby the Rights Issue is subscribed to 100 percent. In accordance with the Company's announcement of the Rights Issue on 11 June 2025, and based on the authorization from the extraordinary general meeting held on 14 July 2025, a directed issue of a total of 66,772,196 B-shares in the Company will - based on the outcome of the Rights Issue - will be carried out to the investors who have entered into guarantee undertakings as so-called top-down guarantors (the "Anchor Investors") to ensure their full allocation in the Rights Issue (the "Oversubscription Option"). The directed share issue will raise an additional approximately SEK 42.1 million, which means that the Company will receive issue proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 122.2 million before deduction of costs attributable to the Share Issue.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The outcome of the Rights Issue shows that 6,280,755 A-shares and 66,818,479 B-shares, respectively, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, 1,871,925 A-shares and 36,231,555 B-shares were subscribed for without subscription rights. 15,919,584 B-shares have been allotted to the parties that have entered into top-down guarantee undertakings in the Rights Issue. No allocation has been made to the parties that provided bottom guarantee commitments. The Rights Issue has thus been subscribed to a total of 100 percent and Biovica will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 80.1 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue.

In accordance with the Company's announcement of the Rights Issue on 11 June 2025, and based on the authorization from the extraordinary general meeting on 14 July 2025, a directed issue of a total of 66,772,196 B-shares in the Company will be made to the Anchor Investors to ensure their full allocation in the Rights Issue. The subscription price for B-shares issued under the authorization as well as the terms and conditions for the Oversubscription Option shall, where applicable, correspond to those applicable to the Rights Issue.

The Company has entered into a bridge loan agreement with the largest investor in the guarantee consortium, the Dutch investor HDF Impact BV, of up to SEK 10 million where repayment of the loan and accrued interest shall be made by offsetting the loan against payment for the subscription in accordance with the lender's guarantee undertaking in the Rights Issue.

Furthermore, in accordance with the Company's announcement of the Rights Issue on 11 June 2025 and as resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 14 July 2025, the Anchor Investors will receive warrants of series TO 4 B through a directed issue as compensation for their top-down guarantee undertakings. The parties that have entered into bottom-up guarantee undertakings will instead receive a cash compensation of eight (8) percent of their respective guaranteed amount.

CEO Comment to the share issue

"We are pleased and proud of the strong participation in the rights issue. The proceeds will strengthen the Company's financial position and enable us to execute on the business plan we have communicated, including key partnership agreements to achieve our stated financial goals. I would like to thank all investors for their trust - both those participating in the rights issue and the anchor investors who laid the foundation for this transaction. Your support helps ensure that DiviTum® TKa reaches cancer patients where it can make a real difference, while also creating value for all our shareholders.", says Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, after registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 8,474,819.87, from SEK 6,519,092.27 to SEK 14,993,912.14 and the total number of shares will increase from 97,786,384 to 224,908,682, divided into 14,423,973 A-shares and 210,484,709 B-shares. For existing shareholders who have not participated in the Rights Issue, this means a dilution effect of approximately 58.14 percent of the share capital and approximately 56.52 percent of the number of votes in the Company.

Through the Oversubscription Option, the number of B-shares will increase by an additional 66,772,196 to 277,256,905, and the share capital will increase by an additional SEK 4,451,479.74 to a total of SEK 19,445,391.88, which together with the Rights Issue entails a dilution effect of approximately 67.94 percent of the share capital and approximately 65.58 percent of the number of votes in the Company for existing shareholders who have not participated in the Rights Issue.

Notification of allotment

Those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights will be allocated shares in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 17 July 2025. Notification of any allotment of shares, subscribed for without preferential rights, will be made by sending an allotment notice in the form of a contract note by e-mail. Payment must be made no later than three (3) banking days after the issue of the contract note. No notification will be given to those who have not received an allotment. If payment is not made in due time, the shares may be transferred to another party. Should the sale price in such transfer be less than the subscription price in the Rights Issue, the person who originally received allotment of these shares may have to pay all or part of the difference. Those who subscribe for shares without preferential rights through their nominee will receive notification of subscription in accordance with their nominee's procedures.

Advisors

Zonda Partners AB acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Baker McKenzie acts as legal adviser to Biovica in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Rylander, VD

M: +46 76 666 16 47

E: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

M: +46 73 125 92 46

E: anders.moren@biovica.com

About Biovica

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com.

