Exclusive Interview: PinkWallet Founde - Building Innovative Payment Infrastructure to Truly "Liquefy" Crypto Assets

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / As the crypto world evolves at breakneck speed, seamless and secure payment experiences remain a core user pain point behind the technological frenzy. PinkWallet, a service provider entering the crypto wallet arena with an innovative model, is dedicated to reshaping payment infrastructure through technology. It's not just a digital asset vault but aims to make crypto flow as effortlessly as email. Recently, we held an in-depth conversation with PinkWallet's CEO, Michael Zhang, to unpack its product logic and future vision.

From Traditional Finance to Crypto Bridge: A Veteran Payment Professional's Pivot

Reporter: Michael, your career seems rooted in traditional financial payments. What pivotal moment led you to dive into the more adventurous "blue ocean" of crypto wallets?

Michael Zhang: (Smiles) True, my years at Morgan Stanley and HSBC were steeped in "legacy systems" like international wire transfers and SWIFT-plagued by inefficiency, high costs, and delays. The user pain points were overwhelming. That changed in 2017 when I personally experienced a Bitcoin cross-border transfer. The speed and cost advantages were revolutionary! I realized: if blockchain could fundamentally solve traditional payment flaws, why not bring this to the masses? Make digital assets not just investment tokens but something you can easily spend, like cash? That's when PinkWallet was born. Our core mission: make value flow as simply and efficiently as information.

Reporter: Competition in the crypto wallet space is fierce. What sets PinkWallet apart? What's its standout differentiator?

Michael Zhang: It's all about positioning! Most wallets solve "storage." We're tackling "utility"-building the foundational "highway" for crypto payments and asset management. Technically, this means mastering the delicate balance between security and efficiency. We deploy Distributed Key Management (DKM) coupled with Multi-signature (Multi-Sig) protocols to fortify asset security. Meanwhile, our backend integrates top-tier liquidity providers, ensuring real-time rate updates and execution speed-core stablecoin rates refresh every 10 seconds, with dynamic routing for optimal trade paths. Security AND efficiency-mastering both is the bedrock of true payment infrastructure.

Technical Foundation: Security as the Base, Efficiency as the Standard

Reporter: You mentioned Distributed Key Management. How exactly does this safeguard user assets? Security is paramount for users.

Michael Zhang: A critical question! Traditional approaches are extremes: full custodial (users feel uneasy) or full self-custody (lose keys, lose everything). We found a novel middle ground-Sharded Key Technology. A private key is split into three shards: one held by the user, one encrypted and stored by PinkWallet, and one held by an independent third-party custodian. Moving assets requires co-signing from at least two parties. This architecture eliminates single points of failure while ensuring genuine user sovereignty over assets. Security isn't rhetoric; it's engineered.

Reporter: Speed is another common user complaint. How does PinkWallet achieve real-time FX and fast payments?

Michael Zhang: Speed is the lifeblood of payments. Our backend acts like a dedicated express lane, aggregating liquidity from 15+ premium providers-including top market makers and exchanges. An intelligent routing algorithm continuously compares prices and depth across channels, instantly finding the optimal execution path. Major stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and DAI transact near-instantly, averaging under 5 seconds for confirmation. To push further, we're exploring integration with oracle networks for even greater price accuracy and latency reduction. The pursuit of faster and more optimal never stops.

Product Ecosystem: Beyond Wallets to a One-Stop Portal

Reporter: PinkWallet's roadmap seems to extend far beyond traditional wallets. Besides storage/transfer, what key services can users anticipate?

Michael Zhang: You pinpointed it. Our goal is a comprehensive, compliant crypto financial services gateway. First: fiat ramps. We support seamless on/off-ramps for USD, EUR, HKD, and 5 other major fiat currencies. Next up: ?low-leverage contract trading, currently in advanced development. We recognize users' desire for capital efficiency but believe leverage must be prudent. Most anticipated is our pre-research Crypto Card (virtual + physical) - enabling "crypto in your pocket, payments across the globe."

Reporter: Enhanced functionality brings greater compliance complexity. How is PinkWallet navigating the global regulatory landscape?

Michael Zhang: Compliance is indeed the Sword of Damocles for all players. We embedded AML/KYC mechanisms into our product DNA from inception-identity verification is mandatory for advanced features. Licensing is paramount: active pursuit of Canadian Money Services Business (MSB) and European Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenses is underway, targeting 2025 acquisition. Crucially, ?we proactively build localized compliance teams in each operational jurisdiction. In Hong Kong, for example, we've already implemented stringent client fund segregation per HKMA (Hong Kong Monetary Authority) requirements. Compliance isn't a constraint; it's the moat for sustainable growth.

Market Strategy: Deep Cultivation in Fertile Ground

Reporter: PinkWallet targets seemingly distinct user groups: crypto natives and traditional finance entrants. How do you reconcile these divergent needs?

Michael Zhang: Correct, our audience is broad. The core principle is simplicity and usability. For crypto natives, we provide professional-grade asset management tools and deep market analytics. For newcomers, especially from TradFi, we prioritize minimalist interfaces and comprehensive education-features like "One-Click Swap" let users select assets and amounts while the system silently handles complex routing and pricing. Complexity belongs in the backend; simplicity is the user's experience. That's our product philosophy.

Reporter: Global expansion is a dream for many crypto firms, fraught with pitfalls. What's PinkWallet's approach?

Michael Zhang: We follow a "regional deep-dive" strategy, prioritizing markets with mature ecosystems and clear regulatory pathways. Current focus: Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong-regions with fertile crypto soil and strong user bases. Europe is next, particularly fintech hubs like Germany and Switzerland. But the principle is immutable: No service launch without the local license in hand. Global growth demands steadfastness.

Future Vision: When Crypto Payments Go Truly Mainstream

Reporter: As a deep participant in payments, where do you see the future of crypto payments heading?

Michael Zhang: I foresee three phases: Phase 1: Proof of Concept (demonstrating viability) - largely achieved. Phase 2: Regulatory Integration - building compliant bridges to traditional finance. We are now in this critical ascent. ?Phase 3: Mass Adoption - becoming ubiquitous. The next 3-5 years will see accelerating adoption by traditional financial institutions. PinkWallet aspires to be builders of the bridge pylons in this payments revolution, not mere bystanders.

Reporter: The perennial final question: What's PinkWallet's ultimate ambition?

Michael Zhang: (Firmly) Our vision is simple: empower anyone, anywhere, to use digital assets freely and easily. Whether sending remittances, shopping online, or managing wealth, PinkWallet aims to be the user's most trusted crypto companion. The path ahead has challenges, but I'm confident that through relentless innovation and unwavering compliance, there are no insurmountable challenges. Ultimately, ?"Your Gateway to the Crypto Economy" - opening the doors to the crypto economy and empowering the free flow of value - that is our mission.

PinkWallet's website notes the platform currently supports 50+ major cryptocurrencies, serving users across 30+ countries and regions. As crypto payments and compliance standards gain prominence, PinkWallet-wielding technology as its spear and compliance as its shield-is positioning itself to secure a pivotal role in the next wave of industry evolution, building the infrastructure blueprint for the future of crypto finance.

