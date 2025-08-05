VieCure Expands Community Oncology Care Network with Addition of Summit Cancer Centers

Multi-disciplinary cancer center joins VieCure's intelligent care ecosystem, bringing advanced precision oncology capabilities to the Pacific Northwest

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / VieCure Inc. , a leading provider of intelligence platforms that make precision oncology care accessible for community-based practices, today announced that Summit Cancer Centers has joined the VieCure network. The Spokane, Wash.-based multi-disciplinary cancer center will implement VieCure's Halo Intelligence platform to enhance precision oncology capabilities and streamline clinical workflows for patients across the Pacific Northwest.

Summit Cancer Centers, with more than 25 years of experience serving the region, provides comprehensive cancer care including medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, imaging, laboratory services, and interventional radiology. The practices are recognized as innovative community cancer centers offering radioligand therapy. The centers are also leading sites for phase 1 clinical trials.

Through the integration of VieCure's Halo Intelligence platform, Summit providers across Spokane and the surrounding region will gain access to real-time clinical decision support and enhanced patient care coordination powered by AI and data analytics capabilities. The platform's flexible approach will enable integration with Summit's existing systems and multiple data sources, reducing operational complexity while enhancing the precision and speed of clinical decision-making.

"We built the Halo Intelligence platform to be the most robust operating system for oncology care," said Michael Power, Chief Executive Officer of VieCure. "Summit Cancer Centers exemplifies the kind of innovative, patient-focused practice that drives our mission to make precision oncology practical for every provider, in every setting. Summit's commitment to offering specialized treatments like radioligand therapy and early-phase clinical trials in a community setting perfectly aligns with our vision of making high-quality cancer care accessible everywhere."

This collaboration addresses the growing complexity of oncology data and the need for more sophisticated tools to manage molecular testing, treatment guidelines, and compliance requirements. VieCure's platform will enable Summit's practitioners to better integrate disparate data sources and provide more targeted, personalized treatment recommendations for their patients.

"The future of oncology lies in precision medicine. To deliver excellent care, we need access to comprehensive data and analytical tools," said Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD, Medical Oncologist and Director of Summit Cancer Centers. "Many patients prefer to receive treatment close to home rather than traveling to large urban centers. VieCure's platform will help us continue providing the personalized care our patients deserve while maintaining the community-focused approach that sets us apart."



Beyond the technology platform, VieCure provides comprehensive implementation services and ongoing support. "We're implementing Halo Intelligence with Summit in just 60 days, which is virtually unheard of in our industry," said Carlos Castilleja, Executive Vice President of Operations and Client Success at VieCure. "Our dedicated client success team has developed a proven methodology that accelerates deployment without compromising quality or disrupting care. This full-service approach ensures that practices can maximize the value of their investment while maintaining focus on the patient during the transition and beyond."

About VieCure

VieCure is the leading provider of next-generation intelligence platforms for community oncology care. Its Halo Intelligence platform is the first AI-enabled clinical decision support and smart electronic medical record platform to assist clinicians in managing a patient's personalized treatment plan throughout cancer diagnosis, therapy, and follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2016, and its community cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations. For more information, please visit VieCure.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn .

VieCure, the VieCure logo, and Halo Intelligence are trademarks of VieCure Inc.

