Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
Stuttgart
05.08.25 | 13:50
0,009 Euro
-4,12 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0110,01815:34
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 15 July 2025, including the proposal to liquidate the Company and to apply for a delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs. Liquidation of the Company is expected to occur during H2 2025.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercarboncaptureasa.com/investors/general-meetings/.

For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4214739

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4214739/bb651e8efe64dcbd.pdf

ACC ASA - Minutes of EGM 5 August 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-302522012.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
