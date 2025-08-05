CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Appoints The Wrapped Brand Agency as Global Marketing Partner



05-Aug-2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Appoints "The Wrapped Brand Agency" as Global Marketing Partner Partnership Will Strengthen Brand Visibility and Support CyberloQ's Growth Across Regulated Markets SARASOTA, FL. - August 5, 2025 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ), a cybersecurity company specializing in real-time fraud prevention and secure digital access for businesses, today announced it has appointed UK-based brand and digital marketing firm "The Wrapped Brand Agency" as its official global marketing partner. The partnership will focus on building CyberloQ's brand presence globally and supporting its growth across regulated industries, as the company expands its commercial footprint across the US and Europe. Wrapped will lead strategic positioning, brand refinement, website development, tone of voice, content strategy, and campaign execution - all tailored to reach CyberloQ's core audiences, including banks and fintechs. "We've built a powerful, secure product that helps companies of all kinds control access, protect data, and prevent fraud in real time - now we're investing in telling our story properly," said Chris Jackson, President of CyberloQ Technologies. "Partnering with Wrapped gives us access to a team that truly understands our industry, our goals, and the importance of trust in regulated markets. Their strategic thinking and marketing expertise will help us reach the clients who need us most." The collaboration marks the first time CyberloQ has partnered with an external marketing agency - a move the company says will sharpen its global communications and boost sales, as demand for smarter security solutions like multi-factor authentication and geofencing continues to grow. "In a world where digital access and data protection are under increasing scrutiny, we're proud to partner with CyberloQ - a business at the cutting edge of real-time, risk-based authentication," said Mark Robinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Wrapped. "With our trusted track record in fintech, financial institutions and other regulated industries, we understand what it takes to help tech innovators scale safely and successfully. We're excited to support CyberloQ's next phase of global growth." CyberloQ's provisional patented platform uses biometrics, location tracking, and multi-factor authentication to stop fraud in its tracks, giving businesses real-time control over who can access their systems - and helping them stay compliant and secure. About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ) is a US-based cybersecurity company providing adaptive, risk-based multi-factor authentication solutions to prevent unauthorized access and digital fraud. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, CyberloQ serves financial institutions, fintechs, employers, and other organizations operating in high-risk, regulated environments. For more information: Chris Jackson Phone: 941.299.5221 Email: chris@cyberloq.com About The Wrapped Brand Agency Ltd The Wrapped Agency is a UK-based brand and digital marketing agency specializing in regulated sectors such as fintech and healthcare. From strategy and storytelling to design and delivery, Wrapped helps ambitious businesses define who they are, stand out, and grow. For more information: Becky Matheson Phone: 01904 727800 Email: becky@wrappedagency.co.uk



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



