Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 14:36 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ubilink, Zettabyte, and WiAdvance Collaborate to Advance AI Computing in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WiAdvance Technology, an innovative cloud service provider under the Wistron Group, and Zettabyte Technology Corporation, a software solutions provider specializing in Zsuite, jointly announced today that they are initiating a collaborative evaluation with Ubilink.AI, a leading AI supercomputing company. The three parties aim to establish a strategic partnership to enhance overall performance and application value in AI computing services.

Ubilink's H100 Data Hall Located in Taiwan

The Ubilink AI Center is equipped with 128 NVIDIA H100 GPU servers, delivering computing power up to 45.82 PetaFlops-offering world-class high-performance computing capabilities. The goal of this collaboration is to integrate the strengths of all three parties: Zettabyte's expertise in AI GPU infrastructure management, WiAdvance's extensive experience in enterprise system integration and cloud solutions, and Ubilink's robust computing infrastructure. The three companies are actively exploring potential collaboration models to accelerate AI innovation in Taiwan and provide comprehensive support for applications such as generative AI, deep learning, model training, and inference-empowering startups, enterprises, and research institutions alike.

About Zettabyte
Zettabyte is a global leader reshaping AI compute with high-performance, energy-efficient GPU infrastructure and full-stack software (GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service, IaaS). Its turnkey platform, Zware, powers next-generation AI data centers through GPU Cloud, Managed Services, and sovereign-ready systems-built for scale, security, and sustainability. For more information, please visit https://www.zettabyte.space/.

About Ubilink
Ubilink.AI Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Foxlink Group and Shinfox Energy, Ubitus, established to advance Taiwan's AI infrastructure and supercomputing capabilities. Ubilink provides next-generation compute resources to support AI innovation across industries, from research to large-scale enterprise deployment. For more information, please visit https://www.ubilink.ai/en/.

About WiAdvance
WiAdvance Technology, a subsidiary of Wistron Corporation, is an innovative cloud services company headquartered in Taiwan. Based on Cloud, Data and AI technology, WiAdvance provides cloud-based service and vertical solutions which suit various industries and operational scenarios, enabling the customers to boost the business in today's ever-changing world. WiAdvance boasts a robust cloud technology team and extensive experience in field deployment. For more information, please visit https://www.wiadvance.com/en/.

Zettabyte Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744178/ubilink.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493156/Zettabyte_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ubilink-zettabyte-and-wiadvance-collaborate-to-advance-ai-computing-in-taiwan-302521865.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.