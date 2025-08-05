Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC Making Headway 15c2-11 Process, Launches Major Corporate Transformation: Name Change Filed and Share Structure Reform Underway

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), a Wyoming corporation building and scaling next-generation consumer brands, today announced that it is making great progress with the 15c2-11 process in coordination with its broker-dealer - a pivotal milestone in a sweeping corporate transformation that includes a filed name change, significant share structure reform, and aggressive portfolio expansion initiatives, all with more details coming in the future weeks.

This step signals the beginning of a strategic overhaul designed to increase transparency, modernize corporate governance, and position the Company for uplisting initiatives. As part of this transformation, LTNC has already filed for a corporate name change to reflect its evolving brand portfolio and growth strategy. The new identity will be unveiled shortly (name and ticker change).

Simultaneously, the Company has launched a comprehensive share structure reform plan designed to reduce legacy dilution, strengthen its capital position, and create a cleaner path to shareholder value creation. These steps follow months of internal restructuring, brand development, and preparation for multiple product launches across high-growth categories.

"These aren't routine updates; this is the beginning of an entirely new chapter for LTNC," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "We've spent the past year restructuring the company from the ground up: strengthening the balance sheet, securing critical partnerships, and building a foundation for brands capable of competing on both national and international stages. Completing the 15c2-11 process is a pivotal milestone; it not only enhances our visibility and credibility in the global market but also opens the door to deeper investor engagement and broader access to capital."

Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board, added: "This marks a pivotal moment for LTNC and our shareholders. Every step we've taken reflects a disciplined, long-term approach to capital stewardship and a confident vision for the future. With the fully funded 15c2-11 process nearing approval and initiating meaningful share structure reform, this marks just the beginning of the progress we are making as a company. What follows will redefine how LTNC shows up in the consumer brand space - and we believe it positions us for sustainable growth and enduring value."

The Company will continue to provide updates on its transformation plan, including the new corporate identity, share structure initiatives, and upcoming brand launches, as these milestones are achieved.

About Labor Smart, Inc. (LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc. is a Wyoming corporation publicly traded on the OTC Markets. The Company is focused on building and scaling innovative consumer brands across beverages, functional wellness, and lifestyle categories, with a portfolio positioned for rapid growth in both domestic and international markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to:

The Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategies and brand launches;

The timing and outcome of regulatory filings, including 15c2-11 reviews and corporate actions;

Market acceptance of new products and competitive conditions in the consumer brand sector;

Changes in economic conditions, capital markets, or applicable laws and regulations;

Risks related to dilution, share structure adjustments, and future financings; and

Other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings with OTC Markets and applicable regulatory authorities.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/ltnc-making-headway-15c2-11-process-launches-major-corporate-transformat-1056514