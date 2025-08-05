Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, announces today the completion of a strategic laboratory equipment leasing agreement, substantially doubling BioMark's testing capacity and positioning the Company for the imminent commercial launch of its lung cancer assay. This critical advancement in its operational capabilities solidifies the expansion of its diagnostic and research services and positions the Company as a central hub for innovation, high-throughput diagnostics, and collaborative ventures.

Accelerating Commercialization and Market Entry for Life-Saving Diagnostics

The newly acquired state-of-the-art laboratory equipment is aligned with BioMark's commercialization strategy. This enhanced capacity directly addresses the escalating global demand for non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics and, crucially, prepares the Company for the widespread clinical deployment of its metabolomic-based lung cancer diagnostic assay. The expansion also facilitates the provision of advanced diagnostic analytical molecular services to international clients and significantly expands its research capabilities to accommodate the growing needs of metabolomics from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Furthermore, this initiative supports the accelerated rollout of multiple new assays, aligning with the company's laboratory certification and accreditation roadmap.

"Our enhanced laboratory capacity underscores BioMark's unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and accessibility," stated Jean-Francois Haince, CSO and GM of BioMark Diagnostic Solutions. "Once certified, this laboratory will serve as a pivotal engine for commercialization, revenue generation, strategic partnerships, and the widespread clinical deployment of our metabolomic-based diagnostic assays."

Creating a Platform for Scalable Growth and Strategic Value

This strategic laboratory upgrade aligns with BioMark's vision to establish an agile, clinically robust platform capable of supporting research on advanced cancer. It will also facilitate ongoing clinical research collaborations with global healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical companies, while streamlining regulatory filings and clinical validation studies for new indications and expansion into international markets. BioMark's forthcoming certified and accredited laboratory will be instrumental in enabling a broad deployment strategy through robust clinical partnerships, centralized testing services, and expanded contract research programs.

"Our team remains intensely focused on achieving key milestones and enhancing long-term shareholder value," added Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO of BioMark. "This accomplishment strategically positions BioMark at a significant advantage within the diagnostic arena, marking a critical enabler as we continue to scale our AI-enhanced assays and foster collaborations across the entire cancer care spectrum. We are now well-equipped to meet the anticipated demand for our innovative solutions and drive significant growth."

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

