Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Orion Announces Installation of 90 EV Charging Stations in Contracts Valued at $6.5 Million For Boston Public Schools

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced the installation of 90 EV charging stations and related infrastructure in the Boston (Ma.) Public School system as part of multiple contracts valued at $6.5 million.

In the most recent deployments, Orion's Voltrek division is installing 51 DC fast charging stations and related infrastructure at the Boston Public Schools' Freeport Bus Yard and Paris Street facility. The units feature an innovative above-ground mounting method with Jersey barriers.

The deployment is a continuation of recurring work by Orion/Voltrek for Boston Public Schools, which has plans to electrify 100% of the district's 750 school buses in the largest school-bus electrification initiative in the Northeastern United States. The Freeport Bus Yard and Paris Street installations follow Voltrek's previous turnkey installations to support the deployment of 20 electric school buses at the Readville Bus Yard and 19 at the Freeport Way Yard.

The Boston Public Schools work is one of numerous fleet-electrification engagements by Orion/Voltrek. The company's electrification and maintenance engagements range from multiple-location deployments in municipalities to roll-outs of electric van charging capabilities in school districts to 13 charging stations for the Lower Pioneer Valley School Educational Cooperative serving the Greater Springfield, MA., area.

"We are seeing continued demand for Orion/Voltrek's demonstrated ability to provide turnkey solutions for EV Charging, Infrastructure and Maintenance," said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. "Our track record of unsurpassed end-to-end reliability and scalability is especially critical to the escalating electrification needs of fleet managers. We are proud to be the EV infrastructure partner of choice to so many innovative fleet-electrification leaders."

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

