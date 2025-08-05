CapitalG leads round at $3.1B valuation as Clay's AI platform scales new "GTM Engineer" role across tech industry

Clay, the leading AI go-to-market (GTM) development platform, today announced it has raised $100 million in Series C funding at a $3.1 billion post-money valuation, just six months after announcing its Series B expansion. The round was led by Alphabet's independent growth fund, CapitalG, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital, First Round Capital, BoxGroup, and Boldstart, as well as new investor Sapphire Ventures. This brings the company's total funding to $204 million.

Clay's revenue is on track to more than triple this year, and its more than 10,000 customers include leading AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cursor, as well as fast-growing companies like Canva, Intercom, and Rippling. Clay's platform transforms traditional sales and marketing operations, building automated workflows that can research thousands of prospects, personalize outreach at scale, and identify revenue opportunities that would be impossible to find manually. It integrates with over 150 data sources, and its AI agents enable creative research like monitoring competitor mentions to trigger personalized campaigns or analyzing satellite imagery to count warehouse parking spots as a predictor of customer fit.

Clay is demonstrating that AI can be a job creator and has pioneered the creation of the GTM Engineering role, which, while only created two years ago, has already been adopted by leading companies. There are currently over 280 GTM Engineer positions posted in companies like Cursor, Webflow, Notion, and Lovable. Furthermore, GTM engineers have built standalone million-dollar agencies, and seven independent bootcamps teaching GTM engineering skills have graduated over 2,500 students. Clay's community spans 60 clubs across 30 countries, with particularly strong growth in developing markets like India and Pakistan. The company is on track to generate $50 million in revenue for its data and integration partners in 2025, while its ecosystem of 108 agencies worldwide represents hundreds of millions in collective revenue.

"GTM engineering represents the first true AI-native profession, and we believe that it will be tech's next big job category," said Kareem Amin, CEO and co-founder of Clay. "These professionals earn a median salary of $160,000 about 20% more than traditional sales ops roles and can make entire sales teams dramatically more effective without requiring a computer science degree. At a time when there's a lot of anxiety about the potential for AI to take jobs, we're honored to be pioneering a soon-to-be ubiquitous role that shows how AI creates jobs."

"Clay fights AI spam with precision. While some may worry that AI may create more generic outreach, our customers are using AI to send fewer, dramatically better messages," said Varun Anand, Clay co-founder. "Traditional sales teams face a choice between high volume or high quality. Clay's AI research agent which has completed over 1 billion tasks enables both."

"Clay is the first and only company to take an engineering approach to go-to-market, building a platform that allows sales and marketing teams to bring to life workflows that they could only dream of before. After speaking with over 100 sales and marketing leaders, it is clear that Clay is setting the bar for how leading organizations use AI for sales and marketing" said Jane Alexander, partner at CapitalG. "We are honored to partner with Kareem, Varun, and team on their journey to make Clay the definitive GTM platform for the AI era."

The funding will be used to accelerate Clay's product development and to help support the roll out of GTM engineering as a career path. "We're fostering an entire economic ecosystem," said Amin. "Our goal is to democratize the ability to build scalable revenue systems, regardless of technical background."

About Clay

Founded in 2017 by Kareem Amin and joined by co-founder Varun Anand in 2021, Clay is the leading GTM development platform that helps companies turn growth ideas into reality using AI and automation. The platform combines data from 150+ sources with AI research capabilities to enable personalized outreach at scale. Clay is headquartered in New York and serves over 10,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.clay.com/.

About CapitalG

CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, invests in generational companies transforming the fields of enterprise infrastructure, security, and data; fintech; and consumer services and marketplaces. CapitalG is honored to support generational companies like Abridge, CrowdStrike, Databricks, Duolingo, Freshworks, Gusto, Monzo, Stripe, and UiPath. https://capitalg.com/

