Helium One Global Ltd Announces Passing of Resolution at General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Helium One Global Ltd ("Helium One" or the "Company") (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA, is pleased to announce that at a General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today, a Resolution was passed authorising the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis (the "Resolution"). The result of the Proxy voting was as follows:

For 523,382,914

Against 11,837,808

Withheld 4,969,722

Pursuant to the passing of the Resolution, the £10 million Investment Agreement that was announced on 18 July will now complete subject to closing formalities.

In addition, the Company now plans to launch a retail offer to existing shareholders via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform to raise up to £1,000,000 and further details will be announced shortly.

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024 and the 480km2 ML was formally awarded to the Company in July 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production.

This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

