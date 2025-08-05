Specialty RCM Adoption Surges as Providers Seek Automated Solutions to Rising Claim Complexity, Regulatory Pressure and Revenue Leakage

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced that EnableComp has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the #1 client-rated Specialty Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) firm for Complex Claims and Revenue Integrity. EnableComp achieved top marks across a comprehensive evaluation of 33 competing vendors, securing the highest scores from hospital CFOs, revenue cycle executives, and AR collections leaders in 12 out of 18 key performance indicators measured. The annual survey, conducted from Q4 2024 to Q3 2025, included validated responses from nearly 5,000 senior financial and operational executives across 818 U.S. hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and post-acute care providers.

Complex Claims Crisis: Hospitals Face Rising AR Pressure

As complex and hard-to-collect claims now represent an unprecedented share of accounts receivable, healthcare financial executives are aggressively turning to specialized RCM solutions to protect revenue.

Black Book's 2025 study confirms this urgency:

84% of community hospitals (150-400 beds) shifted to new specialty RCM vendors in the past year due to complex claims growth, now averaging 36% of total AR workloads , up significantly from 28% in 2023.

80% of Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and health systems reported insufficient internal resources to manage multi-payer complexities, rising sharply from 64% last year.

95% of physician groups and 91% of post-acute providers plan to engage a specialized RCM partner no later than mid-2026.

"Hospital CFOs and revenue cycle executives face escalating financial and compliance risks from complex claims, prompting immediate reevaluation of current solutions," noted Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Providers now demand specialty RCM partners with proven automated capabilities, scalable technology, and measurable AR recovery performance."

EnableComp received an exceptional overall client satisfaction rating of 9.61 out of 10, distinguishing itself among surveyed financial executives by excelling in areas most critical to hospital financial performance: Measurable AR Reduction & Enhanced ROI; Advanced AI & Robotic Process; Automation (RPA) Deployment; Comprehensive Regulatory Alignment (CMS, ONC, VBC); Robust Data Security, Privacy & Compliance Standards; Proven Claims Integration & Interoperability; and Client-Focused Implementation & Ongoing Support.

EnableComp's continued leadership position highlights its distinctive combination of intelligent automation technologies and specialized industry expertise, achieving sustained and significant financial outcomes for hospitals nationwide.

Automated RCM Solutions: Key Priority for Hospital Leaders

With increasingly complex reimbursement environments and tightening regulations, hospital executives have clearly prioritized automation maturity and intelligent workflow capabilities.

Black Book polling showed:

87% of executives now rank "advanced automation and AI analytics" among their highest priorities when selecting new RCM vendors.

Providers that previously reported disappointing outcomes with other specialty RCM partnerships (only 61% noted AR improvements in 2024) are rapidly switching to top-performing firms.

Black Book Research provides independent, unbiased insights into healthcare technology and outsourcing markets, annually surveying healthcare financial and operational leaders nationwide. Over 3.3 million healthcare decision-makers have participated in Black Book studies since 2011, rating vendors across 18 key performance indicators critical to financial and operational excellence. Black Book does not accept vendor payments or fees for participation, ensuring fiercely independent vendor rankings. To access detailed 2025 vendor evaluations, custom research reports or complimentary industry analyses in healthcare finance and RCM, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

