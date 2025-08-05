Z3Metaverse: Z3 Founder Stevie Marco Defines the "Metaverse" in Revolutionary Web-3 Operating System and Business Model

Z3 Metaverse Operating System and Business Model Gain Traction

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / It's all so confusing, even to journalists, as to what the Metaverse actually is. Mark Zuckerberg and Meta spent $50B trying to define it, fell flat and have now moved onto other projects, leaving an obvious void as to what the founding principles of the Metaverse are and how it will impact the world.

Terms like: Web-3, Blockchain, Crypto, Decentralization, AI, Distributed Ledgers, NFT's, Smart Contracts, Augmented Reality, Avatars, Virtual Worlds and 3D Goggles are randomly bantered about, but only serve to magnify the mystery of the Metaverse.

Meanwhile, Z3 founder Stevie Marco and his team of program engineers have been relentlessly coding for eight years and have developed a revolutionary Web-3 Operating System that defines the Metaverse in a much different way than Zuckerberg and Meta ever envisioned. Z3 positions the Metaverse as a decentralized ecosystem as well as a creative, educational, financial, communications and entertainment driven paradise, with no ads, that is built for the people with Big Tech cut out.

The founding principles of the Z3 Metaverse are:

A DECENTRALIZED INTERNET WITH NO ADS

NO PERSONAL DATA COLLECTED, DISTRIBUTED OR SOLD

LIMITLESS ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC, ART AND VIRTUAL REALITY ADVENTURES

VIRTUAL ART CREATIONAL TOOLS AND MARKETPLACE

SAFE AND DECENTRALIZED "TOUCH DSM" SOCIAL MEDIA AND VIDEO CONFERENCING

MEANINGFUL PARENTAL CONTROLS AND SAFEGUARDS

A.I. AND THE AGE OF THE AVATAR

BLOCKCHAIN "B-COMMERCE" REPLACES "E-COMMERCE"

"Z3 SITES" REPLACE WEBSITES

COMPENSATION PAID TO ARTISTS, TEENS, FAMILIES AND THE PEOPLE

Stevie Marco, pictured above, is not your average tech entrepreneur, but rather a professional musician and recording artist with a vision for the arts and the people reflected the Z3 Metaverse operating system and business model.

Project Liberty founder Frank McCourt has strongly advocated for a fundamental redesign of social media and a decentralized internet. "The underlying technology is causing "real damage" by fueling mental health issues, spreading misinformation, and undermining democracy. The foundation of digital infrastructure is "broken" and needs fixing" says McCourt.

Another major non-profit that is sounding the alarm for Big Tech reform is Center for Humane Technology and its founder Tristen Harris who was featured in the award winning Netflix documentary, "The Social Dilemma" along with partners Aza Raskin and Randima Fernando.

"The fundamental way this stuff is designed is not going in a good direction, the entire thing . . . so it sounds crazy that we need to change all that, but that's what we need to do. What I see is a bunch of people that are trapped by a business model, economic incentives and shareholder pressure that makes it impossible to do anything else. We built these things and have a responsibility to change it," said Tristen Harris.

Roger McNamee, an early Facebook investor who also participated in the Social Dilemma, put it like this, ""Are we always going to defer to the richest and most powerful people. There are times when there is a national truth. There are times when people, "users" are more important than the profits of somebody who is already a billionaire."

Gabriel Weinberg, the founder of DuckDuckGo, has emphasized the importance of online data privacy, considering it a fundamental human right. "DuckDuckGo operates on a sharply different model. It doesn't collect or store personal user data. No IP addresses are logged, no cookies are deployed to track users across sessions, and no personal information is tied to search activity."

A paradigm web-3 internet shift is at hand. Visit https://z3metaverse.com to see the future of the Metaverse.

