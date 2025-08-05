Jessica Kordas Joins Skiber Law Team!

Kordas is a lifelong Norwalk resident who looks forward to putting her legal acumen to work for new clients.

NORWALK, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / The team at Skiber Law is delighted to welcome Attorney Jessica Kordas to the Norwalk team. Attorney Kordas is a lifelong Norwalk resident (Go Senators!) who has built a career dedicated to helping people in need. Her compassionate and unrelenting representation has helped people get back on their feet after a variety of personal injury matters.

Jessica Kordas



Attorney Kordas earned her bachelor's degree in General Studies with a focus on Law and Society from the University of Connecticut. She went on to graduate cum laude from the Pace University School of Law, earning her Juris Doctorate. She continues to pursue opportunities for professional development while fighting tirelessly for her clients.

Since graduating with her Juris Doctorate, Attorney Kordas boasts bar admissions throughout:

State of New York

State of Connecticut

United States District Court, Southern District of New York

Connecticut Bar Association, Member

Fairfield County Bar Association, Member

New York Bar Association, Member

When she's not fighting for her clients, Attorney Kordas is raising her children to be as deliberately curious as she is. She makes a point to merge her love of the law with her desire to give back to the Norwalk community, making her a pillar that her neighbors, friends, and clients can rely on.

Skiber Law has always fought to provide our clients with opportunities to connect with tried-and-tested legal professionals. The team's efforts have secured over $100 million in damages on behalf of its clients since 2008. Clients can trust the team to be transparent and forthright, no matter how complicated their cases seem.

The team looks forward to flourishing alongside Attorney Kordas in the months and years to come.

About Skiber Law

Skiber Law does not let unchecked negligence go unanswered. Connecticut residents contending with the aftermath of a devastating and life-changing accident can turn to the team's personal injury lawyers in Norwalk, Bridgeport, and Stamford for legal guidance.

The attorneys at Skiber Law have secured millions in settlements and verdicts on behalf of clients in need. Each person who turns to Skiber Law for support can trust our attorneys to provide them with compassionate support and clear legal guidance.

The firm's aggressive advocacy ensures that everyone in need has the chance to benefit from high-quality, compassionate, and personalized representation. Interested parties can book a free case consultation with Skiber Law representatives today to learn more about their legal options in the wake of a serious accident.

