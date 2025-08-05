Digital Offering, LLC: Iconic Brand Harmon Launches Capital Raise for Its Next Chapter of Growth

A beloved Health & beauty retailer is back-and it's thriving. Be part of the next chapter.

PURCHASE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Harmon Retail Holdings Inc. ("Harmon" or the "Company"), a value-driven specialty retailer focused on health, wellness, and beauty products, operating through a combination of physical retail stores and an e-commerce platform, announced today an investment offering to the community to allow fans, customers and supporters of the iconic brand to become shareholders for as little as $2,500.

Harmon is not just another beauty store - it's a movement. For more than 50 years, Harmon was a go-to destination for health, beauty, and everyday essentials across New York and New Jersey. When Bed Bath & Beyond folded, Harmon didn't fail, the parent company did. At the time, Harmon was thriving with $150M+ in annual sales and plans for national expansion.

Now, Harmon is back! Revived by a new owner and core members of the original team, Harmon has relaunched brick-and-mortar stores, rebooted its eCommerce presence, and introduced an annual recurring revenue subscription membership program-all generating more than $5 million in revenue in just 12 months. Harmon's store format emphasizes a curated assortment of everyday health and beauty essentials catering to value-conscious consumers.

The current private placement offering (the "Offering") consists of shares (the "Shares") of the Company's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock with a 7% annual dividend. Qualified prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an "accredited investor"* will have the opportunity to invest a minimum of $2,500 in the Offering. For full details about the Offering and the ability to sign up to learn more about Harmon's anticipated public offering, go to https://investharmon.com/ Digital Offering LLC ("Digital Offering") is the exclusive placement agent to the Company.

In addition, the Company is offering investor perks based on the investment amount that include gift cards, VIP discounts and memberships.

"Harmon has been an iconic brand in the New York metropolitan area and we are pleased to let our loyal customers become part of the next phase of growth as we plan to expand our footprint back to what it originally was," stated Jonah Raskas, CEO of Harmon Retail Holdings Inc.

"My family members were regular shoppers at Harmon, using those coveted coupons, and we are thrilled to be assisting Harmon with their capital raise to bring back a piece of history and allow investors to participate in the next phase of Harmon's growth, stated Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director of Digital Offering.

Harmon is a value-driven specialty retail platform focused on health, wellness, and beauty products sold through a combination of physical retail stores and an e-commerce website (https://www.harmondiscount.com/). Current operations consist of two retail stores in New Jersey, in West Caldwell and Bridgewater, and one store in New York, in New Rochelle, with two additional store openings planned in the near term. Over the next 12 to 15 months, Harmon aims to expand it retail operations to include at least ten stores located in the northeast United States. In addition, Harmon plans to supplement its store growth with investments in our digital platform to reach customers beyond our physical footprint.

The Offering is solely available to accredited investors* and consists of shares of the Company's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for a maximum offering amount of up to $3 million. Investments in the Offering can be made via credit card, ACH, check, or wire transfer for as little as $2,500.

Full Offering details and the ability to sign up to learn more about our contemplated public offering can be found at https://investharmon.com/.

For specific questions related to the Offering or accreditation status, email us at: harmon@digitaloffering.com, or visit https://investharmon.com/

* Note : An "Accredited Investor," as defined under Rule 501(a) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), includes individuals who meet at least one of the following criteria: (i) have a gross individual income of $200,000 (or $300,000 jointly with a spouse) in each of the two most recent years, with a reasonable expectation of reaching the same income level in the current year; or (ii) have an individual net worth, or joint net worth with a spouse, exceeding $1,000,000, excluding the value of their primary residence..

The Shares offered in the private offering have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Additional details of the private offering, including a private placement memorandum, can be found at https://investharmon.com/. Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted; however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "verified" accredited investors. To validate accredited investor status, prospective investors must provide supporting documentation-such as tax returns, bank statements, brokerage statements, or written confirmation from a registered broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment adviser, licensed attorney, or certified public accountant-demonstrating that they meet the income or net worth thresholds required by the SEC.

You may wish to visit the SEC website to learn more, and view the SEC's Accredited Investor Information. Note that income verification is valid for 12 months from the date we confirm it, while net worth verification is only valid for 3 months from the date of confirmation. Unverified investors will not be permitted to participate in the Offering.

About Harmon

Harmon is a widely recognized brand and is especially well known for its physical stores which were primarily located in New York, New Jersey, & Connecticut. The Harmon brand was and is known for providing the best beauty and personal care products at everyday value. Harmon was a subsidiary of Bed Bath and Beyond until they entered bankruptcy in January 2023. Customers are attracted to Harmon for everyday product needs at the best everyday prices, a great physical retail environment, terrific product assortment and some of the best employees around. Additionally, customers loved our travel and trial size collection and assortment which is one of a kind.

About Digital Offering, LLC

Digital Offering LLC, a leader in crowd financed public offerings, is a next-generation investment bank with a focus on technology and innovation, utilizing The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act.

For more than a decade, Digital Offering has specialized in helping high-quality private and public growth companies access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. In a landscape of constantly changing markets and regulations, Digital Offering applies the best practices of traditional investment banking to new securities industry rules and market operations, enhancing efficiency in capital raising.

Contact:

For question on Harmon Retail Holdings Inc

Info@harmondiscount.com

For questions on the Harmon Offering:

harmon@digitaloffering.com

Harmon Retail Holdings Inc. is currently undertaking a private placement offering pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing. The private placement memorandum relating to the sale of Shares in the Offering, which should be read carefully before investing, contains more detailed information concerning the Company and the Shares referenced in this press release, including risk factors. You should be aware that (i) the Shares may be sold only to "accredited investors," as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D; (ii) the Shares will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the Company will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the SEC will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the Shares, the terms of the Offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any Offering materials; (iv) the Shares will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their Shares. Investing in the Shares involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that their investments could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

The Offering documents may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Offering materials, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results set forth in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A of the Securities Act. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in the offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the Company's securities, and if a public market develops following the Regulation A offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national securities exchange and doing so will entail significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative exchange listing standards.

