RightCapital Inc: RightCapital Launches RightExpress: A Transformative Way for Advisors to Deliver Focused, Actionable Plans to Prospects

Advisors can Leverage RightExpress to Revolutionize Their Prospecting Approach.

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / RightCapital , the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, today announced a new planning offering to transform the advisor prospecting process. RightExpress enables advisors to develop a focused financial plan with minimal data input. With this new offering, advisors can deliver a topic-specific financial plan, such as Retirement or Social Security, to new clients. RightExpress lowers the barriers to engagement, quickly addresses the client's most glaring financial planning concerns, and allows the advisor to instantly showcase value in the planning process.

"Financial planners face a difficult challenge: delivering exceptional service to existing clients, while growing their business," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "We have set out to transform how advisors can enhance and scale their prospecting processes. With RightExpress, advisors select a specific planning topic, gather limited data inputs, and quickly deliver powerful client visuals and reports. This new approach will optimize how quickly advisors deliver value to prospects."

RightExpress plans allow advisors to easily create topic-specific plans, selecting from up to six core RightCapital modules: Social Security, Retirement, Debt, Risk, Vault, and Tasks. Advisors can identify which areas they would like to include for each prospective client plan, with only 2-3 data entry steps per-module. For example, if a prospect is seeking help to make a social security decision, advisors can quickly deliver a focused analysis with limited onboarding. Advisors can also develop and deliver reports for RightExpress plans, including key data visualizations and relevant disclosures.

"I'm focused on growing my advisory business, and RightExpress is the perfect tool to help me do that," said Jim Munchbach of BayRock Financial, LLC. "Creating a template for a specific topic, such as Retirement, makes it easy to engage new prospects, showcase my advice, and seamlessly transition them into comprehensive planning relationships as their needs evolve."

At the click of a button, any RightExpress plan can become a full RightCapital plan, with the advisor and client simply adding in any missing information to map out the client's full financial picture. This easy switch makes the transition from prospect to full planning client a smooth experience across the board.

RightExpress is available to all advisors leveraging RightCapital's Premium and Platinum subscriptions. To learn more, visit the RightCapital website , or contact RightCapital Sales at sales@rightcapital.com or (888) 982-9596 Opt. 1.

This launch is RightCapital's latest update designed to support advisor growth. Advisors interested in learning more about how to grow and scale their practices can register for RightCapital's virtual event, RightInsights . RightInsights will take place on August 20, 2025, and will feature two free CFP® continuing education credit sessions from Drew O'Hearn, Senior Director and Head of Account Management at Cerulli Associates, and Adam Van Deusen, CFP®, Associate Financial Planning Nerd at Kitces.com.

About RightCapital

RightCapital is financial planning software done right. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2024 Financial Planner Productivity Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com .

