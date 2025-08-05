Health Care Administrators Association Announces Two New Board Members

Industry experts from Goliath Sales Strategies and Marpai Rx join HCAA leadership team

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Trey Hinson, Founder, Goliath Sales Strategies, and Dallas Scrip, Chief Operating Officer & President, Marpai Rx. Their appointments became effective July 1, 2025.

With extensive experience across healthcare sales strategy and third-party administrator (TPA) operations, Hinson and Scrip will support HCAA's mission to educate, engage, and advocate for TPAs, brokers, and other self-funding stakeholders navigating a complex and evolving healthcare landscape.

"Trey and Dallas bring practical experience in TPA operations, pharmacy benefits, and market strategy that will directly support HCAA's work," said Carol Berry, CSFS, Chief Executive Officer of HCAA. "Their insight will be valuable as we continue to address the challenges and opportunities facing the self-funded industry."

Hinson brings over two decades of experience in the healthcare benefits industry and currently serves as founder of Goliath Sales Strategies, where he advises TPAs, technology vendors, and other stakeholders across the self-funded ecosystem. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Ocozzio and led marketing and product development at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

Scrip is Chief Operating Officer and President of Marpai Rx, where he leads operational strategy and drives growth across the organization's pharmacy and TPA services. With more than 16 years of experience in healthcare administration and benefits management, he has held roles at Centivo, ValueHealth Benefit Administrators, Benefit Management, and Gallagher.

For more information on HCAA's Board of Directors, visit www.hcaa.org.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators, brokers, and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout our 45-year history, we've remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of our members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit HCAA.org or connect with us at HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

