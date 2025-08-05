vCom Solutions: vCom Launches Ubiquitous Access to Its Mobile Marketplace

Best-of-breed digital storefront gives instant, self-service access to business mobility services

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / vCom Solutions has announced universal access to its award-winning Enterprise Mobility Marketplace, a self-service gateway that affords any IT buyer a complete digital shopping and buying experience for business mobility services.

Previously available only to existing customers, the vCom Mobile Marketplace has long served as a central hub to find and buy business mobility services across any wireless carrier and any device, from smart phones and tablets to IoT. With this latest update, any IT buyer can get easy access to vCom's streamlined digital mobile shopping experience and ultimately to vCom's mobile lifecycle management complete product. Further, channel partners can now share a customized link with their prospects, giving them immediate access to the platform without the need for a contract, sales engagement, or complex onboarding.

Built for Both IT Buyers and Partners

vCom's Mobile Marketplace is designed to mirror the way modern IT teams already shop for SaaS and cloud solutions-simple, fast, and on demand. Now, IT buyers anywhere gain unfettered access to easily compare mobile devices and plans, securely pay with a corporate credit card, and track their orders, inventory and consolidated invoices, through vCom's AI-powered IT spend management platform, vManager. The Mobile Marketplace played an important role in earning vCom ChannelVision Magazine's 2025 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) in Business Technology Breakthrough for Enterprise Mobility.

With this release, IT advisors will each have a customized and unique link easily accessible in vCom's Partner Portal that they can share with their prospects, to provide instant access to the digital buying experience in the vCom Mobile Marketplace.

"This is a breakthrough for the channel," said Blaise Brady, Vice President of Channel Business Development at vCom. "By removing the friction that traditionally slows down enterprise mobility sales, we're arming IT advisors with a simple, powerful way to drive interest, shorten sales cycles, and open the door to more opportunities."

Key highlights:

No contract or sales call required

Works across any carrier and device

Credit card-enabled secure checkout

Commission tracking tied to partner links

Access enterprise-grade pricing and terms through vCom's Buyers' Club

Why It Matters

While the Mobile Marketplace itself is not new, ubiquitous access to vCom's platform, coupled with the ability for partners to provide direct access to it, is. This enhancement gives prospects a real-time look into the power of the platform, turning interest into immediate action.

vCom is the first company to offer a true digital storefront experience for business mobility services, democratizing access to its software platform, expert services, and exclusive pricing. Competing TEM providers and IT aggregators still require formal engagements and manual sales processes. Mobile Marketplace for partners eliminates those barriers and gives users the freedom to engage when and how they want. Once they become customers, vCom's toolset affords IT and Finance departments the most comprehensive mobile lifecycle management offering on the market.

"This is about putting control in the hands of the IT buyer and the partner, and creating a better experience and better outcomes, starting with business mobility services," said Sameer Hilal, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at vCom. "By opening vManager to the entire world and giving organizations of all sizes access to enterprise-level pricing for IT services through our Buyers' Club, we believe we are arming every organization with the solutions they need to effectively manage their IT spend-a purpose-built state-of-the-art platform, subject matter experts, and a buyers' club."

Part of a Bigger Vision

This launch follows the recent rollout of vCommunity, vCom's new in-platform hub for expert learning, real-time discussions, and partner collaboration. Together, Mobile Marketplace and vCommunity underscore vCom's commitment to delivering unmatched value and enablement to both customers and partners.

"As we come together with AppDirect later this year, we believe we will be able to deliver the leading platform that digitizes the entire process of finding, buying, managing and paying for all things IT," added Hilal. "We are uniquely positioned to empower IT advisors and their end-user customers with the best tools that will help them propel their businesses in the AI economy."

Availability

Mobile Marketplace is now live for all existing vCom partners. Each partner's unique link is available in the vCom Partner Portal under the Resources tab and is ready to share with prospects today.

To learn more or become a vCom partner, visit vcomsolutions.com/partners.

