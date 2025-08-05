Cyberlux Corporation Awarded Critical Patent for Next-Generation Munitions Delivery System

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Cyberlux Corporation (OTCID:CYBL) is proud to announce the issuance of Patent Number US 12,365,458 B2, published on July 22, 2025, for a "Munitions Payload Delivery System with Bump Fire and Radio Command Triggers."

This newly awarded patent protects a critical advancement in the delivery mechanisms used in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), allowing for precision-triggered payload deployment through both onboard bump fire mechanisms and remote radio-controlled commands. The patented system enables both autonomous and operator-controlled strike capabilities, creating significant new operational advantages for U.S. and allied forces.

A Key Milestone for Cyberlux UAS Innovation

The patent secures a foundational component of Cyberlux's ongoing development of mission-specific UAS platforms. This delivery technology is designed for integration into the company's modular UAS systems, supporting a wide range of tactical applications including precision strike, threat neutralization, and defensive deterrence in contested environments.

The innovation covered in Patent Number US 12,365,458 B2 directly enhances Cyberlux's ability to engineer unmanned systems capable of scalable, field-deployable munitions delivery-critical to emerging Department of Defense (DoD) priorities around autonomous weaponized drone systems.

Supporting the DoD's UAS Reindustrialization Push

The Department of Defense recently launched a major initiative to re-industrialize U.S. drone manufacturing and accelerate deployment of affordable, AI-enabled unmanned systems. With this patent, Cyberlux advances its leadership in developing homegrown UAS solutions that meet the operational needs of modern warfare-delivering innovation that can be scaled, secured, and deployed at speed.

This patent award reinforces Cyberlux's position as a strategic partner to the DoD and allied forces-bringing patented, U.S.-based technologies to bear in defense of national and global security interests.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux operates across three core business units:

Unmanned Systems and Aviation - Engineering and deploying tactical ISR drones and UAS platforms for defense and national security.

Defense Technology Solutions - Delivering secure communications, hardened computing, and integrated mission systems.

Global Integrated Services - Supporting logistics, deployment, and technical operations for U.S. and allied forces worldwide.

As we expand our IP portfolio and production capacity, Cyberlux remains laser-focused on supporting U.S. and allied military readiness with purpose-built, American-made innovation.

Patent Details:

U.S. Patent No. 12,365,458 B2

Issued: July 22, 2025

Title: "Modular Unmanned Aerial System with Adaptive Payload Architecture" (or placeholder until specific title confirmed)

For full patent details, visit: USPTO.gov or https://cyberlux.com/public-released-documents/Patent_US_12365458_B2.pdf

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's OTC/SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: ir_cybl@Cyberlux.com | Phone: (984) 363-6894

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cyberlux-corporation-awarded-critical-patent-for-next-generation-munitions-de-1056505