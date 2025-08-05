Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings to Discuss Strategic Priorities and Planned Uplist at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When the Company is able to meet the initial listing standards of one or more national securities exchanges, Charlie's plans to uplist.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC )("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that Charlie's Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 2:00pm PST at the Company's headquarters, 1007 Brioso Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92627. The meeting will be open to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2025, to accredited members of the press, and to the public with prior notice to (and approval of) the Company.

In advance of the Annual Meeting, Charlie's has posted on its corporate website an Investor Presentation that can be accessed with this link: America's Best Harm Reduction Products for Adult Smokers

As outlined in the August 2025 Investor Presentation, Charlie's is focused on primary strategic initiatives which provide the Company with substantial competitive advantages:

Form strategic partnerships to monetize the Company's Pre-Market Tobacco Application ("PMTA")-submitted PACHA synthetic nicotine products

In Q2 2025, Charlie's sold fifteen (15) of the Company's PACHA synthetic nicotine PMTA products and related assets to one of the world's largest tobacco companies. The sale price, in two separate transactions, was $6.5 million, plus a contingent payment of up to $4.2 million.

Based on Charlie's first sale of the 15 PMTA products ? and on the interest other companies have expressed in Charlie's portfolio ? the Company believes Charlie's 679 remaining PMTA products, as a stand-alone asset, have a monetary value that exceeds $300 million (more than 10X Charlie's current market cap). To maximize the value of this portfolio, the Company intends to form strategic partnerships (licensing agreements)with additional Big Tobacco companies and/or major manufacturers of Chinese brands that are very much in need of a compliant path forward in the US vapor products marketplace.

Introduce nicotine-free SBX vapor products to mass market convenience stores in select (strategically advantaged) markets across the United States

Over the last two years, Charlie's began to invest substantial time and resources to dramatically expand the Company's business from nicotine products only to a portfolio of products that includes nicotine substitute products. Charlie's nicotine substitute-based vape liquids are not made from or derived from tobacco, nor do they contain nicotine from any source. Accordingly, Charlie's nicotine substitute products are not subject to Federal regulation as "tobacco products."

In a Company-sponsored focus group survey of adult consumers who vape, Charlie's non-nicotine SBX Disposables were overwhelmingly preferred over Juul tobacco-flavored vapes. Of 306 survey participants, 287 preferred SBX over Juul. The nicotine-free SBX product line positions the Company to capture very significant sales and market share in mass market convenience stores in (strategically advantaged) markets across the United States.

Develop further CHUC's age-gating technology

Currently, there is a need for age-gated product technologies that can satisfy or accommodate concerns the FDA has related to under-age youth access in the electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS") market. We believe age-gating is both a responsible business practice as well as a potential future competitive advantage for Charlie's. If our age-gated e-cigarettes-in-development are recognized as "products of merit" by the FDA, Charlie's e-cigarettes could emerge among the select minority of flavored nicotine disposables able to be sold legally in the $8 billion U.S. vapor products market.

Launch U.S.-filled product line to meet domestic manufacturing requirements of large states

Texas is implementing a new law, Senate Bill 2024, effective September 1, 2025, that bans the sale and possession of certain vape products, including those manufactured or marketed as coming from China or certain other "adversary countries." Tennessee and other states have similar legislation pending. To sell and distribute products in these markets, Charlie's plans to launch a U.S.-filled vapor product line in Q4 2025. The Company's new line will meet new domestic manufacturing requirements and will appeal, broadly, to adult consumers who prefer "Made in America" products.

Ryan Stump, Charlie's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer explained, "Charlie's investments in science, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property for nearly 700 PMTA products and for dozens of non-nicotine SBX products has established significant regulatory advantages that have a monetary value that far exceeds Charlie's current market cap."

Charlie's President, Henry Sicignano, continued, "In the near term, we believe that success in monetizing the Company's PMTA-submitted PACHA synthetic nicotine products, OR our growing SBX sales and distribution through chain convenience stores in select markets across the United States, will enable us to meet the initial listing standards of one or more national securities exchanges. When Charlie's is able to meet substantially all the minimum requirements for the Nasdaq and/or the NYSE American exchange, we will uplist immediately."

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust . com, enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

