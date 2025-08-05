Lee Cage, Jr.: "15 Minutes With" Podcast Joins the WRKdefined Podcast Network, Expanding Reach and Redefining the World of Work

"15 Minutes With" podcast joins WRKdefined to amplify bold voices and accelerate conversations shaping the future of work.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / 15 Minutes With, the acclaimed podcast rooted in curiosity, connection, and courageous conversations, is proud to announce its official partnership with the WRKdefined Podcast Network, one of the most influential platforms shaping the modern workplace dialogue.

Launched in 2023, 15 Minutes With has grown into more than just a podcast. It's a home for emerging voices and established disruptors who are reimagining what's possible across HR, technology, finance, project management, and beyond. From rising stars to seasoned strategists, each guest brings depth, perspective, and DNA wired for transformation.

This partnership with WRKdefined marks a significant next chapter for 15 Minutes With, amplifying its reach and impact while staying true to its mission: to explore the stories behind the strategy and spotlight the leaders shifting how work gets done.

"When we launched 15 Minutes With, the goal was simple, create a space where real people could share real stories about their journeys, perspectives, ambitions and themselves", said Lee Cage Jr., creator, storyteller, and executive producer. "This partnership with WRKdefined is more than just syndication-it's about alignment. We're building a bigger table for voices that need to be heard and stories that deserve to shape the future of work."

Since its inception, 15 Minutes With has built a loyal listenership by blending fast-paced insight with grounded storytelling. Each episode invites listeners into the mindset of people who are not just responding to change but driving it-with heart, intention, and a healthy dose of ambition and humor.

"There's something special about 15 Minutes With," said William Tincup, Founder of WRKdefined Podcast Network. "It's the kind of podcast that doesn't just inform, it inspires. Lee has created a platform that's raw, human, and unflinchingly relevant. It's not just a great fit, it's a necessary one."

As part of the WRKdefined network, 15 Minutes With will gain broader distribution, curated cross-promotion, and enhanced production resources, all while remaining independently produced and editorially uncompromised.

For those looking to stay ahead of the curve and hear directly from the people who are shaping it, 15 Minutes With is the conversation you didn't know you needed, but won't want to miss.

Listen to 15 Minutes With wherever you get your podcasts.

WRKdefined Profile: https://wrkdefined.com/podcast/15-minutes-with

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15minuteswith

Host & Storyteller Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leecage/

Contact Information

Lee Cage, Jr.

podcast@leecagejr.com

629.213.3323





SOURCE: Lee Cage, Jr.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/%e2%80%9c15-minutes-with%e2%80%9d-podcast-joins-the-wrkdefined-podcast-network-e-1056543