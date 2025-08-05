Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - The Board of Directors of EarliTec Diagnostics, Inc., a leader in eye-tracking technology for early autism diagnosis and ongoing assessment, today announced the appointment of Jamie Pagliaro as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Pagliaro brings nearly 30 years of experience in autism services, behavioral health, and education technology. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Rethink First, where he led the company's largest business division, supporting thousands of behavioral health providers, school systems and Fortune 500 companies with a global footprint. A respected industry leader and entrepreneur, Pagliaro has spent his career scaling mission-driven innovations that improve outcomes for neurodiverse individuals and their families.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to EarliTec," said Kurt Jacobus, Chairman of the Board. "Jamie brings the ideal combination of strategic insight, operational leadership, and a lifelong commitment to the autism community. As we move into our next phase of growth, his vision and energy will be instrumental in helping us scale access to our platform and deepen our impact in the field."

EarliTec's technology platform uses patented eye-tracking methods and visual attention biomarkers to deliver objective, quantifiable insights into a child's development - enabling earlier identification of autism and providing ongoing assessment to monitor progress during treatment.

"I'm honored to join the EarliTec team at such a meaningful moment," said Jamie Pagliaro, President and CEO. "This technology has the potential to fundamentally shift how we identify and support children with autism, particularly those in underserved communities. I look forward to working with this talented and passionate team to accelerate commercialization, expand access, and deliver lasting value to families and providers."

The company also announced the retirement of former CEO Tom Ressemann, who led EarliTec from its early incubation, through product development and FDA approval and into the lives of thousands of patients. The Board extends its deep appreciation to Tom for his leadership and dedication to the company's mission.

About EarliTec Diagnostics, Inc.

EarliTec Diagnostics, Inc. is a health technology company transforming the standard of care for autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Through FDA-authorized eye-tracking technology and visual attention biomarkers, EarliTec provides objective, rapid assessments of social, verbal, and non-verbal development in children as young as 16 months. The platform supports both early diagnosis and ongoing assessment, enabling more timely, personalized, and effective interventions.

