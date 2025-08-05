Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Today, InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) reported FY '25, Q3 sales of $234,430, up 39.7% over the same period in FY '24. YTD sales of $675,080 are now 14.4% ahead of FY '24. Net income of $95,556 for three quarters in FY '25 is 17.1% ahead of the same three quarters in FY '24.

CEO and Chairman, W. Richard Ulmer, expressed delight with IVRO's noteworthy progress: "In recent months we received quite a few new inquiries. Many are from chemical companies who are realizing that animal testing is much more expensive, takes much longer to do, and now often is not required. Canada just prohibited the introduction of new cosmetics if animal testing is part of their creation; and several U.S. government agencies announced they will accept validated in vitro test results, which IVRO offers. We expect our government to pass similar legislation as virtually all other civilized countries have in the past decade. We remain excited and committed to our mission."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce Regulatory Agencies' approved data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE: InVitro International