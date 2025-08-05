Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury and liquidity management and optimisation solutions for the alternative asset management market, announced today that it has acquired Siman Systems, an award-winning provider of enhanced margin replication and financing analytics technology.

The acquisition significantly expands Hazeltree's platform to deliver a complete Treasury Management solution for asset managers. Siman Systems' technology integrates into the Hazeltree platform to unify treasury and trading oversight. Clients will benefit from:

Improved Fund Returns: Active Treasury Management paired with margin replication further increases fund performance.

Siman Systems pioneered real-time margin replication, decoding complex margin requirements and optimizing financing costs across multiple counterparties. Its technology has been widely adopted by leading hedge funds for granular visibility into pre- and post-trade margin, collateral, and exchange calculations.

"Integrating Siman Systems' enhanced margin replication engine marks a pivotal milestone for Hazeltree's Treasury Management solution," said Lokesh Seth, CEO of Hazeltree. "It significantly accelerates our ability to deliver comprehensive treasury intelligence and control. Asset managers gain a powerful new tool to manage treasury operations with greater precision and agility, further strengthening our competitive position as the premier end-to-end treasury management solution."

"Since inception, Siman Systems has sought to provide a complete pre- and post-trade treasury solution, including collateral, margin, financing, cash, and exchange calculations," said David Simpson, CEO and Founder of Siman Systems. "Being part of Hazeltree completes the pre-eminent Treasury Management Solution for the alternative space."

Hazeltree welcomes David Simpson, the new Managing Director of Hedge Funds, Ray McGrath, Director of Platform and Engineering, and also extends a warm welcome to Siman's team of hedge fund treasury solutions experts. The acquisition emphasizes Hazeltree's commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven, and scalable treasury solutions for the alternative investment industry.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management and optimization solutions purpose-built for the alternative investment industry. Trusted by more than 500 investment firms managing over $4 trillion in assets, Hazeltree empowers hedge funds, private markets firms, and asset managers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock alpha. Hazeltree's cloud-based platform facilitates nearly $8 billion in daily transactions across more than 10,000 funds. By delivering seamless connectivity across counterparties and service providers, Hazeltree enables clients to optimize cash, credit facilities, margin, and fees-driving stronger returns and greater transparency across the investment lifecycle. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Bournemouth, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

About Siman Systems

Siman Systems is a fintech company focused on delivering real-time enhanced margin replication, financing optimization, and collateral analytics. The platform empowers hedge funds with the ability to replicate counterparty and exchange margin methodologies, precisely forecast margin requirements, and reduce financing costs. For additional information, visit simansystems.com

