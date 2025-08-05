Expanded in-product translation accelerates digital transformation for global utilities, mining, and manufacturing organizations.

Accruent, the leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment, today announced a major update to its cloud-based engineering document management system (EDMS), RedEye. The update introduces full user interface support for Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Spanish enabling asset-intensive organizations in key global markets to democratize their engineering information, increase compliance and enhance worker safety through a secure, cloud-based EDMS.

As industries worldwide digitize their engineering information, RedEye's expanded language support empowers more companies in utilities, mining, manufacturing and infrastructure to streamline operations, improve compliance and drive digital transformation with a best-in-class EDMS without the friction of operating in a second language. By removing these barriers, RedEye improves productivity, accelerates training and enhances safety for frontline workers.

"Multinational companies have long faced a tradeoff between using an EDMS in their native language and one that meets the needs of modern operations," said Israel Ortíz, General Manager, Asset and EDMS Products, at Accruent. "With this expansion, RedEye delivers both empowering global teams with the advanced capabilities they need."

Key Highlights of the Expansion Include:

Localized User Experience: Every UI element, menu and system message is now available in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Spanish simplifying onboarding and reducing user error.

Every UI element, menu and system message is now available in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Spanish simplifying onboarding and reducing user error. In-Region Data Hosting: Enterprises in EMEA and LATAM can now leverage regionally hosted environments that meet strict regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

Enterprises in EMEA and LATAM can now leverage regionally hosted environments that meet strict regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. Unlimited User Licensing: RedEye continues to offer its unique pricing model, enabling unlimited collaboration across internal teams and third-party contractors without per-seat costs.

RedEye continues to offer its unique pricing model, enabling unlimited collaboration across internal teams and third-party contractors without per-seat costs. Enterprise-Grade Integration: RedEye integrates out-of-the-box with CMMS platforms like Maintenance Connection and supports custom connections via a REST API ensuring engineering data is accessible across the organization.

With this release, RedEye can be utilized in more regions while preserving its edge in engineering-centric workflows, unlimited-user licensing and cloud-native collaboration. Unlike generic enterprise content platforms, RedEye is purpose-built to support the complex documentation, compliance and operational needs of asset-heavy industries.

RedEye offers advanced capabilities including CAD and OCR-based search, GIS and QR code integration and robust revision control all designed to give engineering and maintenance teams fast, secure access to critical asset information. Its seamless mobile and desktop access ensures field teams and remote workers can collaborate in real time, wherever they are.

Accruent is currently working with multinational organizations, including ArcelorMittal, to deploy the new language capabilities in real-world operations.

For more information, visit www.accruent.com.

About Accruent

Accruent is a leading provider of solutions for Unifying the Built Environment spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805786663/en/

Contacts:

Meredith Duhaime

Director of Global Communications at Accruent

meredith.duhaime@accruent.com