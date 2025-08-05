Drata Inc.: Drata Reveals Breakthrough AI Agent to Redefine Vendor Risk Management

Gamechanging agentic AI vision transforms compliance from static checklist to autonomous, continuous Trust Management

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leader in AI-native Trust Management, today announced the first public look at its AI Agent for Vendor Risk Management (VRM), an autonomous, context-aware assistant built to transform how enterprises evaluate and manage vendor risk. This preview is the first step in Drata's broader vision: a shift from manual, fragmented GRC tools to autonomous Trust Management powered by AI agents. Trust Management serves as the foundation for governance, risk, compliance, and assurance (GRC-A), building continuous confidence in an organization's security, compliance, and risk posture, and proving it across the business.

Legacy GRC platforms have historically posed a manual burden, fragmented across spreadsheets and siloed tools that expose organizations to costly errors, failing audits, and an incomplete view into their risk posture. Drata flips that paradigm, transforming governance, risk, compliance, and now assurance from a cost center into a proactive business accelerator, representing four tangible pillars of trust. Drata already leads the way in purpose-built AI solutions designed for scale, speed, and clarity with an existing suite of products and features such as SOC 2 AI Summaries, AI Summaries for Continuous Control Monitoring, and AI Questionnaire Assistance. At the forefront of an agentic AI era, the company also recently launched the Drata Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling organizations to instantly power AI workflows with live, actionable context, integrating directly with tools like Claude, and Integrated Developed Environments (IDEs). The company is now accelerating toward a fully agentic platform where specialized, autonomous AI agents act on behalf of users to evaluate risks, validate evidence, trigger workflows, and manage trust autonomously.

The VRM Agent is the first in a series of AI agents that will launch across the Drata platform, with dedicated Trust and Compliance Agents in development. Built for teams managing thousands of third parties, the VRM Agent automates vendor risk assessments that previously took weeks-cutting time, increasing consistency, and scaling trust across the supply chain.

The VRM Agent includes key capabilities such as:

Automated Criteria Extraction and Mapping: The Drata VRM Agent ingests vendor questionnaires or custom criteria (PDF, DOCX, XLSX), establishing a consistent, scalable baseline for risk assessments and removing manual setup.

The Drata VRM Agent ingests vendor questionnaires or custom criteria (PDF, DOCX, XLSX), establishing a consistent, scalable baseline for risk assessments and removing manual setup. AI-Powered Document Review and Risk Scoring: Integrated with SafeBase Trust Center, the agent saves valuable time by collecting vendor artifacts and analyzing them against defined criteria to flag risks, assign scores, and produce clear, structured reports with source-backed findings.

Integrated with SafeBase Trust Center, the agent saves valuable time by collecting vendor artifacts and analyzing them against defined criteria to flag risks, assign scores, and produce clear, structured reports with source-backed findings. Dynamic Report Generation and Follow-Up Orchestration: Generate executive summaries, issue follow-up questionnaires for gaps or concerns, and automatically re-assess vendors as new responses are submitted for real-time visibility.

"Drata is pushing the boundaries of what GRC can be with Agentic Trust Management," said Ali Firooz, Security Engineering Manager at Homebase. "Their AI vision goes beyond automation; it's about enabling a future where trust is dynamic, intelligent, and woven into every decision. It's changing how we think about assurance, and we're excited to be on this journey with them."

"Vendor Risk Management requires significant oversight, making it one of the most resource-draining and error-prone areas of trust today. Our new AI agent delivers speed, precision, and continuous insight that wasn't possible before," said Adam Markowitz, cofounder and CEO of Drata. "This is a defining chapter for our vision, and with our Trust Management platform powered by agentic AI, enterprises can move faster, gain efficiency, and scale trust across every part of the business."

