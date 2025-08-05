Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Timothy James Livett
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b)
LEI
5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 2.5p shares
GB00BN455J50
b)
Nature of the transaction
Dividend reinvestment
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
120 ordinary 2.5p shares
310 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
23 July 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)
Resulting total holding
22,248 Ordinary shares
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC