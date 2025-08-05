ThoughtSpot Appoints Scott Parsons as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas

Proven SaaS Go-to-Market Leader to Accelerate Growth and Expand Market Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the appointment of Scott Parsons as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Parsons will lead ThoughtSpot's sales strategy and operations across the region, focusing on driving revenue growth and expanding the company's footprint as more organizations seek to leverage the power of AI and cloud data.

Parsons brings over two decades of experience as a strategic, data-driven go-to-market leader with a proven track record of scaling SaaS sales organizations to ThoughtSpot. His expertise spans complex environments across ERP, human capital management (HCM), and analytics platforms. His relentless focus on customer success and building 'customer first' cultures has fueled his career. Parsons is passionate about helping organizations seize the benefits of data and AI, and is renowned for delivering value-driven solutions that enable enterprises to achieve growth, meet revenue targets, and deliver exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Parsons to the ThoughtSpot leadership team," said Jeff Depa, Chief Revenue Officer at ThoughtSpot. "Scott's proven track record of building and scaling successful SaaS businesses, combined with his customer-first approach and deep understanding of the analytics and cloud markets, makes him the ideal leader to drive our sales efforts across the Americas. His commitment to cultivating relationships and empowering high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our culture and mission."

Prior to joining ThoughtSpot, Parsons served as Chief Sales Officer at TigerConnect, where he led sales strategy and was responsible for go-to-market sales, across enterprise, mid-market and SMB. Prior to that, he held the role of EVP Americas at Pluralsight where he led a sales team of over two hundred, driving deals across new business and expansion. Parsons also served as GVP, CX, North America at Oracle, where he oversaw a team that managed over $1B in revenue accounts and implemented new growth strategies. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Adaptive Insight and Qlik, where he consistently nurtured trusted teams that delighted customers and drove revenue performance.

"I am incredibly excited to join ThoughtSpot at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Scott Parsons. "I've dedicated my career to building and scaling high-performing SaaS sales organizations, with a focus on data-driven, customer first go-to-market strategies. The opportunity to help organizations truly accelerate their data intelligence and monetize their analytical tools through ThoughtSpot's agentic analytics platform is immense. ThoughtSpot has achieved a strong product-market fit, and I am eager to build on the incredible growth and momentum. I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our reach and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform for every enterprise. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by empowering everyone to explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently generate answers from their business data at every point of decisioning. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , enable users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Huel rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

