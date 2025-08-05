TOKYO, Aug 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The Australian Government announced on August 5 that it has selected Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) to enter the next stage procurement process for Australia's new General-Purpose frigates by selecting the Upgraded Mogami-class frigate as the preferred platform.In November 2024, the Australian government selected the upgraded Mogami-class frigate (4,800 ton type) as one of the candidates for Australia's new general-purpose frigates. MHI has been developing, designing, and constructing the Mogami-class frigate since 2018, and based on a proposal made in 2023, has been selected as the main contractor of the upgraded Mogami-class frigate (4,800-ton type) for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). We believe that the decision made by the Australian government is based on its evaluation of our frigate's proven performance, reliability, technology, and capabilities, multi-functionality suitable for various roles including anti-submarine, anti-aircraft, and anti-surface warfare, as well as reduced manpower requirements compared to conventional frigates, and scalability to easily enhance capabilities in the future.MHI will continue to work with the Japanese government and companies involved in frigate construction to respond to the Australian government's selection process, and present a proactive proposal for the final selection.In addition, the broad-based participation of industries from both Japan and Australia in general-purpose frigates is expected to strengthen human resource development in science and technology, as well as the foundations of the defense industry, in both countries. Through its Naval Ship & Maritime Systems business, MHI will contribute to the maritime security in Japan and the Indo-Pacific region, and support the realization of safe and secure world.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.