AYRO, Inc. Announces Target Goal of Acquiring $100 million in Crypto Assets in the Stablecoin Industry

Crypto expert James Altucher to lead the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, focused on the first pure play, investing in multiple tokens that are building the foundation of the stablecoin industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of the first pureplay multi-token investment strategy targeting the acquisition of $100 million in crypto tokens that are directly capitalizing on the rapid growth of the stablecoin industry.

Led by bestselling author and crypto thought leader James Altucher, who joins the Company as its Digital Treasury Asset Manager, the strategy represents the first pure play, multi-token investment vehicle designed to act as a proxy for the exponential growth of the stablecoin market. Altucher is a venture capitalist and early crypto pioneer with hundreds of thousands of subscribers for his crypto-based research service.

"With over $27 trillion in stablecoin transactions in the past year, surpassing both Mastercard and Visa combined, and projections by Standard Chartered suggesting tenfold growth over the next three years, we believe this is the most compelling growth opportunity today," said Josh Silverman, AYRO Executive Chairman. "By leveraging our balance sheet to acquire crypto tokens that are expected to appreciate with the stablecoin ecosystem, we are creating the first pure proxy in the overall growth of the stablecoin industry."

The strategy intends to target tokens that support stablecoin issuance and infrastructure, combining the potential for long-term capital appreciation with consistent yield generation. Many of these assets are expected to deliver returns from both embedded yields and long-term price appreciation, as adoption of stablecoin is expected to accelerate globally.

"We expect the stablecoin industry to grow exponentially over the next several years," said Mr. Altucher. "We are taking a 'picks and shovels' approach to building a highly differentiated token-based portfolio that directly tracks this expected stablecoin industry growth. As Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated, the global stablecoin market -- currently around $250 billion -- could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030. AYRO's bold vision positions it to become a pure proxy on this anticipated growth."

The Company will provide updates on specific tokens as it executes its strategy. The Company also intends to raise additional capital to support its efforts.

AYRO intends to change its name and ticker symbol in accordance with its digital asset treasury strategy. A new corporate website is also under development. More information will be available in the short term. AYRO is committed to providing transparent updates on treasury/crypto holdings and yields periodically in press releases, events and 10-Q and 10-K filings with the SEC.

Private Placement Financing

AYRO also announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements for a $7 million financing with certain investors including James Altucher, involving the sale in a private placement of 7,000 shares of its newly designated Series I convertible preferred stock ("preferred stock"), with a stated value of $1,000 per share, convertible into shares of the Company's common stock and warrants to purchase 875,000 shares of common stock, which is expected to close on or about August 7, 2025 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The shares preferred stock have an initial conversion price of $8.00 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance, have an initial exercise price of $8.00 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. The full conversion of the preferred stock and the full exercise of the accompanying warrants are subject to stockholder approval.

The financing and consulting agreement with Mr. Altucher will be more fully disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC on or about August 5, 2025.

Palladium Capital Group, LLC and GP Nurmenkari Inc. are acting as the non-exclusive placement agents in connection with the private placement.

The securities in the private placement were offered and sold in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws.

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements.

For investor inquiries:

CORE IR

investors@ayro.com

516-222-2560

