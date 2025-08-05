Zonia: Groundbreaking Docuseries Reveals How to Heal Autoimmunity From the Roots

Watch the free screening during the global re-release on August 11, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / With the growing rates of autoimmune diseases worldwide, Zonia, a leading health and wellness video streaming platform, proudly announces the free online return of a powerful docuseries that has already helped 200,000+ people reclaim their health. Going live again on August 11, 2025, Unbroken: Decoding Autoimmunity reveals how to uncover the root causes behind some of the fastest-growing and most misunderstood conditions of our time.

Unbroken

Docuseries Reveals How to Heal Autoimmunity from the Roots

Featuring 10 in-depth episodes and 30 world-class functional medicine experts, the series takes the viewers on a transformative journey through the most up-to-date science of autoimmunity. Rather than focusing on quick fixes, Unbroken dives deep into the true reasons behind conditions such as Hashimoto's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, celiac disease, and allergies skyrocketing in recent years. From the surprising role of gut health, hidden toxins and infections, to the lifestyle factors such as stress and diet - each episode connects the dots and empowers people with sustainable protocols to take charge of their health.

"The numbers are pretty frightening. In the US we're looking at something like 50 million people who are experiencing autoimmune disease," recalls Dr. Austin Perlmutter, a New York Times bestselling author and one of the featured experts. "We know that we can do things to reprogram our immune system to get it unstuck from these patterns." While many individuals are told their symptoms are normal or only genetic, Zonia's revolutionary docuseries offers a new approach towards the immune system - showing how it becomes imbalanced, why it attacks healthy organs, and most importantly, how to stop this sabotage at the source.

The free online screening of Unbroken begins on August 11, 2025, allowing millions of people struggling with autoimmunity to finally find hope and actionable solutions. Through the inspiring stories and life-changing protocols from renowned experts such as Dr. Tom O'Bryan, Dr. Terry Wahls, Dr. Ty Vincent, Dr. Jill Carnahan and others, each viewer will find the answers that conventional approaches seem to miss. Upon watching, it will become clear that nobody is doomed to daily flares, chronic fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, and sudden mood swings - if they know what steps to take.

"Even when chronically sick, we are not hopeless, and we are not broken. There are so many resources at our disposal. We have the intrinsic power to heal inside of us - it just needs to be activated," says the host and producer of the series, Stefan Apostolov, who also founded Zonia. With autoimmune disease prevalence growing by as much as 12% per year, people need real answers, and the free screening of Unbroken provides them in a science-backed way that's easy to grasp and accessible for everyone around the world.

