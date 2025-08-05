New Product Enables Businesses, Creators, Artists, and Everyday Users to Seamlessly Generate Music for Countless Applications

ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, today announced the launch of Eleven Music, expanding on its mission to build the most comprehensive AI audio platform in the world. Eleven Music enables businesses, creators, artists, and everyday users to generate studio-grade music from natural language prompts. Eleven Music was built in partnership with artists, labels, and publishers, and includes guardrails to protect rightsholders.

Eleven Music users can effortlessly generate their ideal track, in any genre or style, with or without vocals, in numerous languages and in a matter of minutes. Generated tracks can be used for nearly any application. ElevenLabs plans to integrate Eleven Music into its full suite of tools, including its Conversational AI platform.

"As an AI audio company, expanding into music was a natural progression, and we are thrilled to introduce Eleven Music today," said Mati Staniszewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ElevenLabs. "We've heard massive demand from our enterprise partners and users for a music model like this and we took our time to ship one that we're certain they'll love. We're proud to do so in collaboration with music industry partners who recognize the vast benefits and possibilities of AI innovation in music."

ElevenLabs has worked with a range of partners to develop the first Eleven Music model. In addition, ElevenLabs has reached agreements with Merlin the digital music licensing partner for the world's leading independent labels and distributors and Kobalt the largest independent music publisher in the world. These groundbreaking deals will allow the premier artists and songwriters that Merlin and Kobalt represent to participate in the development of Eleven Music Pro, a subsequent model that the company plans to release in the coming months. The Merlin and Kobalt partnerships will help ElevenLabs continue to deliver the best AI audio tools to its millions of users.

"We are excited to partner with ElevenLabs," said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. "As we navigate the transformative yet challenging opportunities that AI presents, it is core to Merlin's mission that we work with partners who respect the extraordinary cultural contribution of our members, their artists and their music. We will be very deliberate about who we work with and have been in conversations with many companies in this space. Our partnership with ElevenLabs demonstrates that music rightsholders can negotiate thoughtful, forward-looking agreements with AI companies. Together, we have created responsible guardrails that showcase how AI companies and music rightsholders can collaborate. We look forward to sharing further announcements as we work together towards the launch of Eleven Music Pro."

Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt said: "Our songwriters and clients entrust us to ensure that the AI revolution includes both strong protections for their intellectual property rights for AI training, as well as forward-looking and thoughtful opportunities to participate in AI revenue streams, subject to clear and fair guardrails. ElevenLabs has been a collaborative partner, committed to sourcing data directly from rightsholders and protecting them. We are excited about this partnership and seeing ElevenLabs become a pioneer in licensing premium music for their Music Pro offering. Kobalt looks forward to working with our songwriters and partners who wish to be part of this opportunity with ElevenLabs."

Eleven Music is available today on the ElevenLabs website. Outputs are cleared for broad commercial use. For more information on supported usage, please visit elevenlabs.io/music-terms.

About ElevenLabs

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, creators, and artists. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 72% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale, launch interactive AI voice agents in over 30 languages, and now generate studio-quality music.

About Merlin

Merlin is the digital music licensing partner for the world's leading independent labels and distributors. We've negotiated premium deals with Apple, Canva, Meta, Spotify, YouTube, and 40 other innovative platforms around the world. Our global membership is from 70+ countries around the world, representing 15% of the recorded music market. Merlin operates for the benefit of its members, without investors looking for an exit, and is funded entirely by our low 1.5% admin fee. Merlin helps the world's leading independents to own their digital business through world-class deals and white-glove support.

Find out more at www.merlinnetwork.org.

About Kobalt

Kobalt Music is the leading independent music publishing destination for songwriters and publishers, powered by technology. Across 10 global offices, Kobalt serves over 1 Million songs, representing some of the biggest songwriters in the world. On average, Kobalt represents over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the US and the UK. With a relentless focus on advancing the interests of creators, Kobalt leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the complex processes of music publishing administration. The company's dedication to transparency, coupled with its forward-thinking approach, has positioned it as a trusted partner for songwriters and rights holders navigating the ever-evolving music industry.

Kobalt's unwavering commitment to empowering creators and reshaping the future of music rights management solidifies its standing as a global leader in the music industry. The company continues to transform the industry, most recently via AMRA, its global digital music collection society designed to maximize value for songwriters and publishers in today's digital age, while providing the highest level of transparency and efficiency. For more information about Kobalt, please visit www.kobaltmusic.com.

