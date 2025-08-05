Reduced 18.2% Scope 1 2 emissions on FY22 baseline, exceeding the FY25 reduction target of 12.6%

Sourced 76% of electricity from renewables, beating its 2025 target of 50%

Saved over 540 million litres of water through water saving initiatives, 50% more than last year

Released first voluntary disclosure under BRSR, aligning with global and national sustainability benchmarks

Celebrates 15th year of impact, powers 2% of India's electricity needs, offsetting 0.6% of India's carbon emissions

Marking 15 years of powering India's clean energy transition, ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW), the country's leading decarbonization solutions provider, today released its second Annual Integrated Report (for FY 2024-25) titled 'Scaling New India's Leap with Clean Energy Solutions: Innovating Sustainably

The report not only highlights ReNew's ongoing leadership in advancing India's clean energy transition but also the company's evolution from a pure-play IPP in 2011 to one of the largest providers of decarbonization solutions globally, delivering scale, innovation, and impact.

Speaking on this milestone, Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, ReNew, said, "India is in the middle of a once-in-a-generation clean energy leap, one that will define the world's future. This year holds special significance as we celebrate ReNew's 15th year. As a pioneer in the sector, we are growing with purpose, guided by a long-term view that places sustainability at the core of value creation. This Integrated Report goes beyond data; it offers a lens into how we are building a future-ready company that delivers clean energy with integrity, innovation, and real-world impact

Steady Progress on the Net-Zero Target

The company helped avoid over 18.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions in FY25 and is focused on meeting its SBTi validated net-zero target, a first for an Indian pure-play renewable energy company. In FY25, ReNew achieved an 18.2% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its FY22 baseline, exceeding the annual target of 12.6% and maintained carbon neutrality for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, the Company has sourced 76% of its electricity from renewables, well ahead of the 2025 target of 50%.

Water stewardship remained a core focus of ReNew's sustainability strategy, and with a target to be water-positive by 2030, the company saved over 540 million litres of water, which is an increase of 50% from last year.

Embedding sustainability within the supply chain

The report also highlights key milestones in ReNew's efforts to enhance sustainability throughout its operations and value chain. It includes the company's first Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) published with the International EPD System for its solar PV modules. Additionally, ReNew has achieved 100% ESG assessment of its critical suppliers, reaffirming its commitment to a responsible and transparent supply chain.

Creating Impact, fostering equity

Cementing its position as a leading clean energy player, ReNew in FY25 generated over 22 billion kWh of clean energy, meeting 2% of India's electricity demand, equivalent to powering nearly 6 million households. The Company also achieved a commissioned clean energy portfolio of 10.7 GW in the last fiscal, with profits reaching INR 4.6 billion.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson Sustainability, ReNew, said: "At ReNew, we see sustainability not as a checklist, but as a catalyst for transformation. Over the last 15 years, we've evolved from a bold idea into India's leading decarbonization solutions provider, driven by the conviction that clean energy can power not just progress, but purpose. This Integrated Report captures how we are integrating sustainability into the way we think, build, and grow. In a world facing accelerating climate and equity challenges, companies like ours must lead with clarity and conviction. This is our blueprint for doing just that. It captures how we're moving forward: with clarity, accountability, and a long-term view

Across diversity and inclusion, the company has achieved a 16% gender diversity rate, double that of four years ago. Women now hold 40% of its board positions, 12% of STEM roles, and 17% of management positions. The company also impacted over 1.7 million lives through its social impact initiatives.

Pioneering change by aligning with global standards

ReNew's Second Annual Integrated Report for FY 2024-25 follows the IIRC framework under the IFRS Foundation. It also references the GRI Standards 2021, UN SDGs, SASB, UNGC, UN WEPs, IFC Standards, Equator Principles, IFRS S2 (erstwhile TCFD), and TNFD. The Double Materiality approach is based on EFRAG under CSRD and aligns with IFRS standards. For the first time, ReNew has voluntarily mapped the BRSR, becoming one of the few Indian companies to do so.

ReNew's Annual Integrated Report FY 2024-25 is available here

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~18.5 GW on a gross basis as of June 16, 2025, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805584050/en/

Contacts:

Press Enquiries pr@renew.com

Investor Enquiries Anunay Shahi, Nitin Vaid ir@renew.com