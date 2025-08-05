Zafran Security Introduces the "Zafran Detector" for Continuous Vulnerability Discovery

With this launch, Zafran has created the industry's first native end-to-end threat exposure management platform, delivering real-time risk detection that removes the need for traditional agent-based scanning

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Zafran Security today unveiled the Zafran Detector, a continuous vulnerability detection module that completes the company's unified Threat Exposure Management Platform. The Zafran Detector goes beyond traditional scanners, tapping existing agents and security controls to detect new CVEs and assess if they are truly exploitable across hybrid environments.

Security teams spend 25-50% of their time on vulnerability management operations, only to discover that nearly 90% of "critical" vulnerabilities are not actually exploitable in their environments. At the core of this inefficiency are legacy scanners that have not meaningfully evolved in over 25 years, imposing a heavy burden on modern security teams. Their scans are intrusive and resource-intensive, often delayed to off-hours to avoid disrupting business operations, leaving dangerous visibility gaps when attackers are most active. Due to the fact that legacy tools handle risk prioritization in a fragmented way, security teams are forced to piece together data from multiple systems, often ending up with an incomplete view. That lack of clarity delays their ability to act on the vulnerabilities that truly matter.

The Zafran Detector leverages existing endpoint agents through patented technology that blends the simplicity of agentless deployment with the context-rich visibility of agent-based solutions. This approach modernizes vulnerability detection to counter the speed of exploitation in the age of AI with a continuous, runtime-first lens surfacing vulnerabilities that are actively running and exposed to the internet, giving teams precise, actionable findings that legacy scanners miss.

"AI-driven capabilities are accelerating the pace at which vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited, often with minimal human involvement and in near real time," said Sanaz Yashar, CEO and co-founder of Zafran Security. "In this evolving landscape, continuous visibility and AI-powered remediation are no longer optional; they are mission-critical."

Instead of fragmented, bolt-on solutions, the Zafran Detector uses the same unified data model that assesses vulnerability, exploitability, and operationalizes remediation workflows. The new capability integrates natively with Zafran's remediation operations engine, RemOps, allowing customers to route high-priority vulnerabilities to the right owner and trigger pre-built fix workflows in tools like Jira and ServiceNow. This closes the loop from detection to action and drastically reduces the time between identifying and mitigating real risk.

About Zafran Security

Patching everything is impossible, but Zafran Security is creating an entirely new operating model for vulnerability management. By leveraging existing security tools and risk context, Zafran proves that 90% of critical vulnerabilities are not exploitable-then quickly mitigates and remediates the 10% that are. Backed by AI and built for action, Zafran transforms how modern enterprises secure what matters most.

