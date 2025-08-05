AIONIOS Unveils ata05: Humanized Teleoperated Robot for Drive, See, and Talk in Real Time Anywhere

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / AIONIOS has unveiled its flagship product, ata05 - a designer-led smart presence device that redefines long-distance connection. After five redesigns and fifty rounds of refinement, ata05 is now ready for meaningful moments. For more info, please visit here.

Derived from the Greek word for "eternity," AIONIOS, by the award-winning TOALL Design Studio, aims to create intuitive, emotional, and timeless technology. ata05, which won three Gold Awards at the MUSE Design Awards, exemplifies this vision.

"We didn't want just another gadget; we wanted something that lasts," said a co-founder of AIONIOS. Whether connecting with loved ones, pets, or a meaningful space, ata05 keeps your presence felt, even from afar.

This vision shaped ata05: a way to see, move, and speak remotely. It's 'your remote presence, fully alive'-always with you, like AIONIOS.

This philosophy takes shape in ata05's minimalist design - low, balanced, and built for seamless movement. Its four-wheel layout glides over 3cm obstacles, climbs 25° slopes, and slips under furniture just 75mm high. Capable of 360° spinning in place, navigating 16 directions, and sprinting up to 55 cm/s in turbo sprint mode for richer, in-person-like interaction - all controlled via the app.

To keep up, ata05 uses dual-band antennas and optimized signal processing for ultra-low latency, as fast as 0.3 seconds. Smooth, responsive streaming bridges physical and digital with barely any delay.

Its adaptive camera shifts between daylight and infrared night vision via the app, guided by ASL sensors. You get sharp 1080p HDR video with a 95° wide-angle view, even in darkness. A 30° tilt adjusts the angle, all protected by anti-smudge optical glass.

When you're not piloting it, ata05 still is. In Sentinel Mode, it detects 3m+ motion and sends phone alerts - quietly on guard. Standby lasts up to 150 days in ideal network conditions.

Everything comes together in the app's playful, intuitive interface: easy control, two-way voice, multi-user access, and private local storage with TF card support for virtually unlimited expansion. Presence isn't just real-time - it's saved, secure, and always within reach.

Looking ahead, ata05 is also built to evolve. Its open port and modular design make it easy to upgrade with future add-ons, including official accessories like lasers and AI tools. AIONIOS also plans to open-source the software, allowing users to create their own DIY modules to suit specific needs. For creators and innovators, the possibilities are wide open.

True to AIONIOS' values, ata05 is built to last - featuring non-toxic materials, washable and replaceable wheels, and recyclable packaging. Designed with care, inside and out.

About AIONIOS

AIONIOS is a designer-led intelligent brand founded by TOALL Design Studio. Guided by the philosophy of "eternity in the age of intelligence," It creates tools for human connection, merging quiet design with emotional function to redefine what it means to be present, remotely. For more information, please visit here.

SOURCE: AIONIOS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/aionios-unveils-ata05-humanized-teleoperated-robot-for-drive-see-and-t-1056034